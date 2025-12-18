5 Criminally Underrated Movie Cars From The '80s

1981's "The Cannonball Run" is many things. It's a pretty enjoyable comedy movie, with a star-studded cast including Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin, Roger Moore, and Farrah Fawcett, to name a few. It's also a great car movie, offering screen time to a bunch of exotic and not-so-exotic cars alike, befitting its namesake inspiration. Sure, the mind-boggling Cannonball Run records we now take for granted were still decades away, but that doesn't mean there weren't some amazing cars on display.

Chief among these cars, to my mind, is the black 1979 Lamborghini Countach that opens the movie. Yes, this was the car's only appearance in the movie, but what a cameo it is. I'd go so far as to say it's the definitive car from the movie, and it all has to do with the introductory sequence itself. Well, that, and the quirky nose-mounted spoiler.

Let's face it: there are few better ways to kick off a car movie than with a helicopter shot of a black Countach on a desert highway at dawn, the V12 roar blasting the viewer's ears as Ray Stevens' ultra-funky theme tune revs into gear, before day breaks and we see the Countach toying with a police cruiser before leaving it for dead. Seriously, it's great. The Lamborghini was never seen again in the movie, but it's thankfully still around: As of 2022, the Countach was living its best life with one Jeff Ippoliti, its third owner.