5 Of The Coolest Cars From American Graffiti

One of the most prominently featured cars in "American Graffiti" is the white 1958 Chevy Impala owned by Howard's character, Steve Bolander. Steve lends his car to his nerdy friend Terry Fields (Charles Martin Smith) for most of the film, who has it stolen from him while on a romantic adventure. Steve's car is festooned with chrome trim and red and gold paint, giving it a custom look that likely didn't come from the factory. 1958 was the first year for the Impala, which was sold as a variant of the Bel Air that year. It earned its own nameplate for 1959, and stayed in production over ten generations through the 2020 model year.

The film car had a 348-inch V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, and was sold to high school senior Mike Famalette for $285 after filming wrapped. The engine died while Mike was driving it home, so he and his brother swapped it out for a 283 cubic inch small-block. Mike joined the Marines in 1974 and left the car in his parents' garage, where it sat for decades. It went to auction in 2015, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham was able to strike a deal for the car. "When I was growing up, it was about that car," he told Car and Driver. Evernham painstakingly restored the Impala, down to the crocheted dice hanging from the rear-view mirror. "We wanted to put it back like people pictured in the movie," he explained.

