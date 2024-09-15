7 Of The Greatest Car Songs Of All Time

One night in August 1970, Janis Joplin sat at Vahsen's bar in Port Chester, New York with folk music icon Bob Neuwirth and actors Geraldine Page and Rip Torn. Joplin and Neuwirth riffed on a line written by Beat poet Michael McLure. McLure had been fiddling with an autoharp that Bob Dylan had given him and brainstormed the line, "C'mon God, and buy me a Mercedes-Benz." Joplin and Neuwirth massaged that line into the song "Mercedes Benz," which Neuwirth frantically scribbled on bar napkins. Joplin surprised her band by singing the song a cappella about an hour later at the Capitol Theater across town. (It's worth pointing out that the song title does not have a hyphen, but the Mercedes-Benz brand does.)

Advertisement

She recorded "Mercedes Benz" at the tail end of her sessions for the album "Pearl" that Fall, and died three days later. According to Neuwirth, had Joplin survived through the remainder of the recording sessions, the song might not have made the album. As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, Neuwirth told Yahoo!, "You know, it's one of those songs that was never meant to see the light of day. It was just a bar improvise on the back of Michael McClure's thought."

Unlike nearly every other song on this list, "Mercedes Benz" isn't a tribute to car culture or any particular model. Rather, it is a sardonic critique of materialism, and includes the bar-appropriate stanza, "Prove that you love me, and buy the next round. Oh Lord, won't you buy me a night on the town."

Advertisement