13 Smart Home Gadgets That Stay Smart Even When The Cloud Goes Down
Purchasing smart home gadgets will make several tasks around the house easier while also saving you time that would otherwise be spent doing tasks manually. For instance, smart plugs allow you to remotely control appliances via your smartphone, eliminating the hassle of getting up and turning them on or off every now and then. Most smart gadgets available out there require a stable internet connection to perform at their best so you can enjoy all the advanced features integrated into their design.
However, the devices we picked here do not require an active Wi-Fi connection at all times — they can function even offline, although you might not be able to use all the features in this mode. Like, a robot vacuum will still perform its job of executing a perfect cleaning spree when prompted, but you won't be able to set no-go areas and schedules using the physical buttons on the device.
Amazon Echo Spot
The Amazon Echo Spot is an Alexa-integrated device that you can place around your home and perform chores, like playing music, checking the weather, news, and more with simple voice commands. It has a touchscreen digital display on half the device, showing time and weather, and it is completely customizable with your favorite colors and clock face. Built with 1.73-inch speakers, it delivers high-definition lossless audio to keep the quality and the vocals of the music intact in its original form.
Moreover, you can activate routines, like turning off the garage lights at 9 p.m. or setting reminders on the go so you never miss an important deadline. When it comes to privacy, the device has a button that turns off the mic so it does not intrude on your private conversations, and you can also ask Alexa to delete the last thing you said. It can also serve as a smart home hub to control other smart devices, such as lights and thermostats.
Amazon Smart Plug
With more than 570,000 reviews on Amazon, the Amazon Smart Plug is one of the highest-rated gadgets, with a score of 4.7 stars. How does it work? Insert the plug into any electrical outlet and connect your device to it, such as lamps or washing machines, to turn them from dumb to smart in an instant by granting you remote control over their operation. What we mean is that you can conveniently switch them on or off using the Alexa app or use the voice command feature by syncing the plug with a compatible Alexa-enabled device like an Echo. Using these plugs also helps you create everyday routines — set the lamp to automatically turn on at sunset and turn off at sunrise. Such automation also helps you save money on electricity bills.
The setup is easy, and adding this to your smart home will save you the manual labor of moving around your house to manage appliances. It has a compact design so the other outlets on the electrical plug remain free for use. In case of unforeseen circumstances like Wi-Fi disruptions or power outages, the power supply won't be affected at all. It will automatically reconnect with Alexa once the connection is stable, making this smart plug worth buying.
Sensi Smart Thermostat
Starting with the installation, the Sensi Smart Thermostat comes with an easy-to-understand instruction guide that makes installation a breeze. Linking the device with the Sensi app on your smartphone lets you control all the settings, including the temperature, with a few taps. Moreover, it works with Amazon Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, and Google Home Assistant to allow voice control on the go. The large LCD screen gives you a quick glance at all the current settings, and the backlight makes the screen readable even at night.
Additionally, it can detect when the filter needs replacement and alert you for a timely change. You can also toggle between different modes, such as heat or cool, turn the fan on or off, or control schedules using the three buttons located on the bottom panel of the thermostat. Navigation through the menu is also possible for times when an internet connection is not available for app-based control. Yes, smart thermostats can work even if they lose internet connection due to the integration of built-in sensors and cooling and heating mechanisms.
Dreo Smart Humidifiers for Bedroom
Air humidifiers come in handy during winter when the air is dry and cold, leading to difficulties in breathing. The Dreo Smart Humidifier comes with a 4-liter capacity to provide lasting performance for up to 36 hours, and you can add a refill by just pouring through the top of the tank. It adds moisture to the air inside your home and even lets you have a good night's sleep without being very loud — it works at a noise level of 28 decibels.
What is great about this device is that it releases super-fine mist particles of five micrometers to disperse uniformly across the room without leaving wet marks on your furniture. Plus, the mist is given out at a rate of 3,900 rpm and a frequency of 2.4 MHz to quickly cover the entire room. You get the choice to set the humidity percentage per your liking and can control it via the Dreo app. Furthermore, there's a separate section where you can add scented essential oils (purchased separately) to enhance your room's vibe.
Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Home Security Camera
The Kasa Security Camera will keep an eye inside your house to take note of all that happens while you are away. It covers 360 degrees horizontally and 113 degrees vertically for maximum coverage. You get the advantage of inserting a microSD card with a capacity up to 256GB to store non-stop local recordings, though the card is not included in the pack. Connecting to Wi-Fi brings more features, such as real-time alerts when a moving object is detected, and you can also use it as a baby monitor.
Other than these, the Kasa camera offers night vision, covering a distance of around 30 feet, so you can observe nighttime recordings in complete clarity. Moreover, it brings two-way audio so you can speak live through the Kasa app to communicate with the person present in front of the camera, while the built-in mic captures their voice and delivers it to you. Not only this, but you can also change the direction of the lens' view using the pan and tilt option in the app when you want to view a different part of the room.
Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp Basic
Add a floor lamp to any corner of your home and watch the vibe go up instantly. The Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp Basic is a freestanding lamp offering 85 dynamic scene modes including fire, sunset, meteor, and more. In the past month alone, Amazon sold more than 10,000 units of this lamp, and it stands at a notable 4.5 stars with customers appreciating the eye-catching color options and how simple it is to change the atmosphere of any room.
What's more is that the light syncs with the music that's currently playing on your smart TV and glows in the same effects as the beat of the music. You also get AI features where you can create customized effects from scratch. For example, you can ask it to generate a Christmas night light effect with the dominant color being red. Plus, you can set between three shades of light: warm white (2,700 Kelvin), neutral white (4,000 Kelvin), and cool white (6,500 Kelvin). For longevity, the manufacturers used premium soft silicone to create the light strips, while the metal pole allows sufficient heat dissipation for a longer life.
Ultraloq Bolt Fingerprint Wi-Fi Smart Lock
It happens to the best of us that we forget our house keys as we step out of the door and then have to waste time finding a locksmith to regain access to our own place. Smart locks are the modern solution to eliminate this frustration. The Ultraloq Bolt Smart Lock opens several channels for unlocking your door. There's the fingerprint sensor that can remember up to a hundred fingerprints, a backlit keypad for password protection, along with compatibility with Apple HomeKit and Android NFC for instant unlocking via a simple tap.
Aside from these, it has Smart Auto Unlock, where the door will automatically unlock when your smartphone is detected nearby and lock again once it moves away. Besides, pairing it with the U-Bolt app allows you to keep a check on the door's status, who accessed the door recently, which users have registered fingerprints, and more for complete security of your home.
The lock can be paired with smart home assistants to control it with your voice. Further, the lock works with four AA batteries (included in the pack) to provide a year-long performance, and you will receive an alert in the app when the batteries are running low and need a replacement.
Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
The Roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop is a smart tech gadget to make cleaning easier by automatically wiping your floors and other surfaces for a spotless look. Built with a powerful 8,000 Pascal suction, the robot pulls up every small and large particle of dust, hair, and other mess to clear out everything in its path. Plus, the dual anti-tangle brush prevents hair strands from getting tangled in the brush, which could interrupt the cleaning spree. Then, with the help of a 270 ml tank, it starts a wash cycle, selecting among three water levels to deliver the precise amount of water needed for the job.
Plus, the mop wipes off tough stains and any leftover fine dust. The product works effectively even without Wi-Fi — for example, when you want to run a full cleaning spree or a quick spot clean using the buttons on the machine. On the other hand, you can install the Roborock app to access more benefits, like 360-degree laser mapping, obstacle detection, carpet booster mode, and the option to set up no-go areas.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Bose, a major headphone brand, combined all the features a good headphone should have in one device — the Bose QuietComfort Headphones. Integrated with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, the Quiet mode shuts out noise outside to let you immerse fully in the music experience, but if you want to stay aware of your surroundings, go with the Aware mode. Keep in mind that using ANC consumes more battery than regular modes, and you can still get a full day of performance on a single charge.
And one more thing you should know here is the Quick Charge feature: Plug in the headphones for 15 minutes via USB-C to add another 2.5 hours of playtime. Additionally, you get total control over the EQ settings and can customize the levels of bass, treble, and mid-range in the Bose app for personalized listening.
That's not all. The ear cushions are crafted from protein leather to go soft on your ears. These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.1 technology that covers a range of about 30 feet, while the built-in microphones let you converse conveniently on the go. Currently available for $199 after a 43% discount on the original price, the pack also gives you a carrying case to keep the device safely in its pouch.
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303
Another product from Kasa in this list is the Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip, which consists of three Type-B outlets (individually controlled) and two USB-A ports (always on) to allow connectivity for a wide range of devices such as your tablets and smartphones. Download the Kasa app on your phone and sync the plug with it, and you can turn on or off the power supply for devices connected to the Type-B outlets, no matter where you are. Also, create schedules and timers to automatically let the devices operate at specific times; for example, connect a lamp to Plug 1 and set it to turn on at 6 p.m. every day.
On the other hand, in case of network outages, the plug will behave like any regular electric strip that will power up your devices, except that you won't be able to manage them remotely through the app. The strip is integrated with surge protection technology to protect your appliances against unexpected voltage or current spikes.
Dreo Nomad One S Smart Fan
The Dreo Nomad One S Smart Fan has a standing design for stress-free placement in any corner of the room, and it will generate air at a speed of 25 feet per second with an airflow capacity of 1,236 cubic feet per minute to quickly allow the cool air to spread across the room. Moreover, you can pick from four wind speeds and modes (normal, natural, auto, and sleep) to get the desired performance. There are no blades involved in its functioning, instead there's a supercharged electric motor to produce a strong airflow that covers the entire room. And the 90-degree oscillating design further expands coverage of the room.
You can use this fan even at night since the low-noise operation of just 28 decibels won't be a nuisance while you sleep. There's a separate remote to control the fan's operation and an LED control panel for quick navigation of various settings. You can also pair it with Google Home, Alexa, or Siri, and the Dreo app lets you take control of the fan in the palm of your hands. The cleaning? That's easy too, since the parts come apart easily and you can put them back together without needing any additional tools.
GE Profile 27.9 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
The GE Profile 27.9 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator has an in-built dispenser with an advanced water filter. It makes the water safe for drinking, while the Autofill feature automatically detects the amount of filtered water that should go in your glass to avoid spillage — and is completely hands-free. Inside the refrigerator are LED lights that brighten up the entire space so you can quickly find what you need even halfway through the night. In addition, it has an adjustable temperature drawer you can use to store any type of food or beverage and set the temperature per its specific requirements with four presets: beverages, meat, snacks, or wine.
On top of these, you get a removable bin caddy for neat storage, along with soft-close drawers for your fresh vegetables. Furthermore, there's lots of door-to-door storage to place taller bottles, and an in-the-door ice maker that turns water into ice whenever you want. The refrigerator has a fingerprint-resistant exterior to remove the stress of cleaning it every now and then. Plus, you can pair the fridge with the SmartHQ app to manage different features like Turbo Cool & Freeze, the brightness of LED lights, and to stay updated with the machine's performance.
Asakuki Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser
The Asakuki Smart Oil Diffuser is the device to purchase when you want to tone down your room's environment and induce relaxation. It adds humidity to the dry air for better breathing while providing coverage for an area of approximately 300 square feet, and the mist carries the fragrance from the oil diffuser across the entire room. Also, you can choose between high and low mist options depending on the intensity of aroma you need in the room. The device features a 500 ml tank that provides about 16 hours of nonstop performance.
You also get an automatic timer through which you can set it to automatically shut off after the desired number of hours. Plus, with automatic shut-off, the diffuser will turn off once the tank runs dry to prevent overheating and damage to the unit. Moreover, downloading the Tuya Smart App gives you access to a greater array of features, like picking the LED light color from seven options, controlling its brightness and light effects, and more. Another good part is the low-noise operation of less than 23 decibels, so you can sleep without any disturbance.
The selection process
To pick these smart home devices for the list, we set multiple criteria that the devices had to meet, such as possessing at least 4.2 stars on the respective platform, gathered from a minimum of a thousand purchases. In addition, all these brands are recognized in their respective niches, like Govee is a reputable name in the smart light market, and Kasa makes some great smart plugs that are loved by its customers. Therefore, we made sure that the brand does not have any significant negative reviews attached to its name. Besides, none of these gadgets will stop working, even when Wi-Fi connectivity is unstable or completely out of the picture. This will reduce reliance on having 24/7 internet.