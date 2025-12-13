13 Smart Home Gadgets That Stay Smart Even When The Cloud Goes Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Purchasing smart home gadgets will make several tasks around the house easier while also saving you time that would otherwise be spent doing tasks manually. For instance, smart plugs allow you to remotely control appliances via your smartphone, eliminating the hassle of getting up and turning them on or off every now and then. Most smart gadgets available out there require a stable internet connection to perform at their best so you can enjoy all the advanced features integrated into their design.

However, the devices we picked here do not require an active Wi-Fi connection at all times — they can function even offline, although you might not be able to use all the features in this mode. Like, a robot vacuum will still perform its job of executing a perfect cleaning spree when prompted, but you won't be able to set no-go areas and schedules using the physical buttons on the device.