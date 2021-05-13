TP-Link Kasa Spot and Spot Pan Tilt cameras keep an eye on your home

Smart home products are called smart mostly because of how they’re able to connect to the Internet to allow for features and experiences that may not have been possible without such a connection. In some sense, networking equipment manufacturers have the advantage of already being knowledgeable and well-known when it comes to exactly that field. It’s no surprise, then, that the likes of TP-Link have long jumped on board the smart home train and it is expanding that line with two new 24/7 recording cameras and smart plugs that can make any old appliance a bit smarter.

Smart home security cameras are a dime a dozen by now but there still a lot of room for competition. Most compete on image quality, smart features, or cloud storage subscriptions, and the new Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording (KC400) competes on all of those. With support for 2K HD video and 30-foot activity detection, TP-Link promises image quality that will really make details, and therefore evidence, stand out.

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, 24/7 Recording (KC410S) might be a bit more interesting because of its ability to move its camera a bit. Motion Tracking can follow a subject to keep it always within view and Patrol Mode lets homeowners plot regions to keep an eye on automatically at regular intervals. The camera is also capable of 2K HD video with 4MP high resolution as well as Starlight Night Vision for capturing colored videos even in the dark.

Not all modern appliances, however, were made to connect to the Internet but that doesn’t mean they need to be left out of your smart home setup. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10) not only lets you control such an appliance with your smartphone, you can even get Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Samsung Bixby to do it for you. Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40) lets you do the same with two individually-controlled outlets that can take and use outdoors with its IP64 rating.

All these new additions to TP-Link’s Kasa smart home ecosystem are now available for purchase, with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10) costing $12.99 for a single piece and the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40) going for $24.99. The Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording (KC400) and Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, 24/7 Recording (KC410S) are also available for $44.99 and $49.99, respectively. Buyers might also be interested in TP-Link’s Kasa Care subscription plan for 30-day rotating cloud storage for those cameras.