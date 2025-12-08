7 Of The Best Toyota SUVs, According To JD Power

Toyota is one of the world's top-selling automakers and SUVs are one of the most popular vehicle segments, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Toyota's lineup is filled with a broad array of SUV models. Many of those models overlap to some degree — Toyota has multiple affordably priced SUVs, multiple three-row family haulers, and multiple off-road capable models. Not to mention, its multi-billion dollar commitment to bring more hybrid vehicles to the U.S. market, which includes SUVs. If you're not already very familiar with the brand's model range, filtering down your best options can get confusing.

To work out where to start, it's worth turning to owner surveys, such as those conducted by JD Power, to get an idea of the models that are consistently rated the highest. These seven models all feature as the survey respondents' top picks for 2025. SlashGear's review team has also put most of these models to the test, analyzing their performance and features compared to their rivals, as well as seeing if Toyota's claimed efficiency figures hold up in the real world.