Toyota Is Pouring Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Into This US State

Toyota, one of the largest car manufacturers in the U.S., is planning to invest more in the country to build more hybrid cars. The company recently announced a $912-million plan to expand five plants that produce hybrid cars, with West Virginia getting its lion's share. According to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel, Toyota's Putnam County manufacturing plant will receive $453 million, allowing the factory to increase the output of its sixth-generation hybrid production by 300%. This expansion will also create 80 new positions, bringing jobs and opportunities to the community at large.

The announcement for the West Virginia site follows an $88 million investment revealed earlier in April 2025, meaning Toyota has spent over half a billion dollars in the area in just this year alone. The nearly billion-dollar total expenditure across multiple regions of the United States is part of the carmaker's $10-billion commitment to the U.S. economy to expand hybrid vehicle production over the next five years, especially as it sees demand for that powertrain steadily increasing. However, we should note that Toyota's West Virginia factory does not assemble vehicles — instead, it produces hybrid-compatible engines, hybrid transaxles, and rear motor stators for various hybrid Toyota models.