14 Things You Should Never Ask ChatGPT

If you take only one thing away from this article, let it be this: Your chats with ChatGPT are not private. ChatGPT makes it abundantly clear in its privacy policy that it collects your prompts and uploaded files. Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 20 years, you know tech companies treat privacy policies like pinky promises and often get hacked in the worst data breaches. To be fair to ChatGPT, it doesn't seem to use your data and chat history as unethically as Meta does, but you should still avoid giving the chatbot personal information.

For one, your chats are not always between only you and OpenAI. OpenAI has suffered data breaches and various hiccups that exposed private chatbot chats. You simply never know if the chat you're having (where you've said your name, your age, etc.) could end up on a hacker's PC or on the dark web for bad actors to purchase and wield against you.

Two, chatbots can sometimes regurgitate what they've been trained on, word for word. A shocking study by Cornell University reported that some chatbot models can be coaxed into producing "near-verbatim" copies of their original training data — in this case, a full Harry Potter novel. It stands to reason that any information you give ChatGPT could end up being "memorized" by the chatbot and revealed (intentionally or otherwise) at some later date.