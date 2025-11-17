Why You Should Think Twice About Asking ChatGPT For Financial Advice

ChatGPT can be useful for a wide variety of tasks — including some unexpected uses — but it's definitely not a good idea to rely on it for financial advice. A study published in the Journal of Financial Planning put ChatGPT 3.5, Microsoft Bing's integrated GPT-4, and Google's Bard (now known as Gemini) to the test, asking them all a variety of questions covering a range of financial topics. The responses from every chatbot were pretty disastrous, with all three answering the majority of the questions wrong.

The chatbots consistently made mathematical mistakes when trying to grapple with questions about things like interest rates, mortgages, and Social Security benefits, often providing advice that was either extremely misleading or flat-out incorrect. Sometimes, they ignored certain parts of the prompt they were given, and other times, they made random assumptions without giving any reasoning as to where those assumptions came from.

Even worse, the chatbots were generally very confident in their incorrect answers. Anyone who isn't already a financial expert would find it scarily easy to assume these answers were accurate, since they wouldn't be able to manually check the calculations themselves. Of course, if you can do the calculations yourself — or you can pay an actual, human financial planner to do the calculations for you — then you no longer have any need to ask the chatbot in the first place.