ChatGPT Hasn't Been Banned From Giving Legal Or Medical Advice, But You Still Shouldn't Trust It

Karan Singhal, OpenAI's Head of Health AI, debunked a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter) saying "ChatGPT will no longer provide health or legal advice." The original poster was likely talking about OpenAI's update on its usage policies in late October, which included the provision that prevents its services from being used for "tailored advice that requires a license, such as legal or medical advice, without appropriate involvement by a licensed professional." However, Singhal said that this isn't new and has always been in OpenAI's terms of service, except that it was placed under a subsection for developers.

Aside from that, the policy states that it's the user who's not allowed to use ChatGPT without guidance from a licensed expert. This meant that the AI would still give medical or legal advice, but it's up to you to find a licensed professional to check its answer and help you understand it. Singhal himself says it in his post: "ChatGPT has never been a substitute for professional advice, but it will continue to be a great resource to help people understand legal and health information."

ChatGPT can be a useful tool for helping you understand things, and it also has several features that make it so much more powerful. However, you should not trust it 100% of the time, as it can also make mistakes and errors. This is especially true for something as important as your health or freedom.