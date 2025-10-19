5 ChatGPT Features You Probably Ignore, But Shouldn't

There's a lot of skepticism out there when it comes to AI chatbots, and a healthy portion of the criticism is justified. But the reality is that tools like ChatGPT are no longer niche. Quite the contrary, actually. According to OpenAI, roughly 10% of the global population uses the AI chatbot at least once a week. And if you prefer numbers, that's approximately 700 million folks counted on OpenAI's earnings calls as weekly active users.

OpenAI's internal research, published about month ago, was pretty fascinating. Contrary to what one might expect, most people are actually using the AI chatbot for work and mundane tasks, not cooking up some sinister plot or seeing it as a romantic partner. There's a niche for the latter, but only a very small group.

Nearly 40% of all the ChatGPT sessions analyzed by OpenAI involved writing-related chores, such as changing the tone of a passage. Seeking information and practical guidance were next on the list. As I mentioned above, low-stakes tasks. But ChatGPT can do so much more, and if you're a paid user, you get access to even more advanced features and access to the next-gen GPT models that can significantly ease (or speed up) a wide range of tasks.