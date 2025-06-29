How ChatGPT (And Other AI Tools) Can Make Spreadsheets Less Of A Chore

Probably one of the biggest ways AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot can help with your spreadsheets is by generating content. You can ask them to make formulas, charts, VBA codes, or even templates.

To use ChatGPT to write the formulas for Excel or Google Sheets, you can say, "I need a formula that returns Pass if the sum of A1 and B1 is 200 or more; otherwise, Fail." The chatbot will then spit out the correct formula, complete with an explanation of how it works and how to apply it directly to your spreadsheet.

To add some charts to your spreadsheet, you can generally pick between two ways. If the chatbot supports it, simply upload the spreadsheet into the conversation and say, "Make a chart for this file." The chatbot will analyze the file's data and suggest the best type of chart to visualize it. ChatGPT will even offer to draw a photo of the said chart. If file upload isn't available, just send a prompt describing your spreadsheet. Say something like "Create a chart that visualizes the data in column A (Expenses) and column B (Income)." Although the chatbot won't automatically insert the chart into your spreadsheet, it will walk you through how to do it yourself.

For VBA code generation, the process is pretty similar to how you create formulas — just explain in detail what you want the code to do. Once ChatGPT or your AI chatbot of choice responds, copy the script and follow the chatbot's instructions on how to use it in your spreadsheet.

If you need templates instead, make sure to list all the fields you want to see. You can also ask the chatbot for additional content like conditional formatting, formulas for certain columns, or example data. Then, just copy and paste the generated table to your spreadsheet.