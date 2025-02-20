Can You Get Banned From Using ChatGPT?

When it hit the market in 2023, ChatGPT shook the world in more than one way, and there is no sign of it slowing down. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, revealed in December 2024 that it has 300 million active weekly users. Around one billion messages are sent on the platform each week, while 1.3 million developers in the United States alone have built applications and services powered by its AI technology.

According to data compiled by Backlinko, ChatGPT's lowest-tier subscription plan, ChatGPT Plus, has more than 10 million subscribers, while the Enterprise solution has over a million. It is unclear how many users ChatGPT Pro — the most expensive subscription tier at $200 per month — has, but it is estimated to account for approximately 6% of OpenAI consumer sales. Millions of developers, marketing professionals, and journalists also rely on the tool for a wide range of tasks.

These data points demonstrate just how ubiquitous ChatGPT's has become, and suggest that being banned from the service would cause significant hardship and disruptions for countless individuals and organizations that depend on it for daily operations. By the way, yes, you absolutely can get banned from using ChatGPT. Here's what you need to look out for.

