Even Plumbers Utilize ChatGPT To Perform Their Duties - Here's How They're Using It

It's ironic how plumbing was probably the last job anyone expected to be touched by artificial intelligence. But when technology makes a physical trade faster, cheaper, and easier to troubleshoot, resistance doesn't last long. That's what's happening at Oak Creek Plumbing & Remodeling in Milwaukee, where the crew has added ChatGPT tablets to their daily kit, using them in tandem with traditional plumbing tools. Company president Dan Callies told CNN that the tool now handles everything from drafting invoices and proposals to helping brainstorm fixes for complex water heater failures. "It's definitely been worth the investment," he said.

AI isn't doing the dirty work, but it's taking care of the tedious stuff around it — the notes, the documentation, the endless back-and-forth that eats up hours of billable time. The OpenAI community has even built a custom chatbot powered by ChatGPT tailored for plumbing itself (Plumber's Companion), built by training the model on internal data and repair guides, so technicians can get context-specific answers on the spot. That means younger plumbers don't have to flip through thick manuals or wait on hold for manufacturer support just to confirm a diagnosis — ChatGPT can pull from its vast training data and give them an instant roadmap.

According to a Housecall Pro survey, more than 70% of tradespeople across North America have already tried AI tools, and nearly half use them actively. Plumbers were the group most likely to say AI helped their businesses grow — and it's easy to see why.