5 Useful Steam Deck Accessories You Can Find For Under $50

JSAUX is a household name in the Steam Deck community for its clever (typically affordable) handheld-oriented accessories. The JSAUX Mod Case is a must-have if you're traveling with your Steam Deck case-free. This is effectively a protective case plus an attachable cover that saves your screen from cracks, and keeps the joysticks and triggers from getting banged up. The Steam Deck comes with an excellent case, to be clear, but it can be bulky on trips. This could be a happy halfway point that would prevent the majority of accidental damages.

Further, the mod case supports — as the name no doubt makes clear — several "mods." What is a mod? Put simply, the wristwatch-shaped strap on the back connects to the case and then holds on to accessories — any accessories: coolers, NVMe drives, power banks, and more. It basically allows you to use certain accessories on the go that would otherwise require a less portable configuration. Instead of having your external hard drive dangling perilously from the USB-C port, you could strap it down to the back with the M.2 Kit.

The mod aspect of JSAUX's Mod Case is entirely optional. It starts at $29.99 for the base kit with no extra mods, and you're free to keep the mod holder detached and use the protective cover only. The strap holder could, in theory, hold any third-party accessories you desire. Instead of buying JSAUX's Power Bank kit, you could just strap your own Steam Deck power bank to the back. Since most external Steam Deck accessories can be cumbersome (batteries, external storage, etc.), the Mod Case keeps them safely locked in wherever you go.