How To Undervolt Your Steam Deck (And Why You Might Want To)

Overclocking has, for decades, been something of a rite of passage for computer geeks everywhere. Overclocking your gaming PC can push the CPU and GPU to a new level of performance beyond what the manufacturer designed it for, giving you every last drop of "bang" for your buck. Overclocking used to involve a lot of BIOS tinkering and major modifications to your cooling system, but these days, it can be done safely and conveniently through your GPU's settings and third-party apps. Steam Deck users, unfortunately, don't have that luxury; you'll have to boot from a USB to overclock your device. But what if we told you there was an easier alternative to overclocking on the Steam Deck that doesn't risk turning your beloved handheld gaming rig into a hot potato just to squeeze a few more frames out? That alternative is called undervolting.

Undervolting can be done by anyone, requires no extra software or tools, and despite what the name seems to imply, it can improve Steam Deck performance in a number of metrics. Today we're going to discuss what undervolting is, what benefits it brings, what potential risks there are, and — if you're sold on the idea — how to do it yourself. We extend a special thanks to CryoByte33, who originally introduced this concept to the Steam Deck community. We'll reference his expertise frequently throughout this article so you have a tech professional's assurance.