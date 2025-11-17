5 Cars With More Horsepower Than A Bugatti Veyron

When it debuted in 2005, the Bugatti Veyron was something of a sensation. And even that may be selling the hypercar a bit short: With a then-incredible 1,001 ps (or 987 hp) on tap from its immense quad-turbo W-16 engine and a claimed 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, the Veyron was a production car unlike the world had ever seen. Reviewers of the time raved about it, and it featured regularly on "Top Gear," including a memorable top-speed run with James May behind the wheel.

As crazy as the Veyron was at the time, there was more to come. Bugatti unveiled the Veyron Super Sport in 2010, which cranked power up to 1,200 hp, set a production car land speed record of 431 km/h (267.81 mph), and duly won the "Top Gear" Car of the Year award — all in the same year.

While the Veyron's place in automotive history is assured, the past few years of high-end motoring have not been kind to the Veyron's power numbers. 1,200 hp may have been astounding for 2010, but the 2020s have seen high-performance automobiles flirt with and surpass the 2,000-hp barrier, helped by the wonders of electrification. Let's take a quick look at a handful of cars that have exceeded the Veyron Super Sport's 1,200 hp — Bugattis not included, just to keep things varied.