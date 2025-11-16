13 Of The Best Lightweight Motorcycle Helmets (According To Riders)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The phrase "safety first" was allegedly coined by U.S. Steel back in 1908, and it remains a pivotal mantra today. The reason is that safety does matter, whether it's wearing PPE at the job site or donning a helmet when riding your motorcycle. Serious riders largely agree that safety shouldn't be compromised because you never know when you'll need to lay your bike down on a highway. There is an entire industry built around education and motorcycle safety.

The humble motorcycle helmet is arguably the most important piece of safety gear, but it also comes with compromise. In general, the best helmets protect the old noggin while also being at least somewhat comfortable to wear. Thus, today's motorcycle helmet giants are doing everything they can to lighten helmets while still keeping them protective enough to save you in a crash.

If you're in the market for a new helmet and you want to know what people are talking about, this list is for you. Below is a selection of motorcycle helmets that are largely enjoyed by riders around the world.