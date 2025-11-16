13 Of The Best Lightweight Motorcycle Helmets (According To Riders)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The phrase "safety first" was allegedly coined by U.S. Steel back in 1908, and it remains a pivotal mantra today. The reason is that safety does matter, whether it's wearing PPE at the job site or donning a helmet when riding your motorcycle. Serious riders largely agree that safety shouldn't be compromised because you never know when you'll need to lay your bike down on a highway. There is an entire industry built around education and motorcycle safety.
The humble motorcycle helmet is arguably the most important piece of safety gear, but it also comes with compromise. In general, the best helmets protect the old noggin while also being at least somewhat comfortable to wear. Thus, today's motorcycle helmet giants are doing everything they can to lighten helmets while still keeping them protective enough to save you in a crash.
If you're in the market for a new helmet and you want to know what people are talking about, this list is for you. Below is a selection of motorcycle helmets that are largely enjoyed by riders around the world.
Alpinestars Supertech R10
The Alpinestars Supertech R10 is one of the best motorcycle helmets in the game. The manufacturer says it comprises a high-density carbon outer layer, a middle composite layer, an aramid fiber layer, and a fiberglass layer, providing four total layers of protection. It's also filled with EPS foam to help distribute impact better. As such, it has a slew of safety certifications, including DOT, ECE, and FIM standards. Typically, riders will settle for DOT and ECE, but having that extra FIM certification is nice too.
All that protection doesn't weigh too much either. Alpinestars says that the Supertech R10 weighs 1540 grams, which translates to approximately 3.4 pounds. The weights will vary based on size, but all of them are fairly lightweight. In addition, the helmet has 11 total event holes for better breathability, customizable cheek pads, and 220 degrees of lateral vision, making it easier to see out of the visor.
All told, the Supertech R10 comes in two colors and six sizes. It's definitely a high-end helmet, and you'll pay for the privilege. The helmet goes for $1,150 on Amazon and other retailers.
Arai Signet-X
The Arai Signet-X is a midrange helmet that should satisfy most riders. The Signet-X is a long-oval shape, a boon for folks who have more oblong head shapes. It also has more options than most competitors, coming in at least seven colors and six sizes. Arai's claim to fame for protection here is a multi-layer shell to distribute force and a shell designed to glance off obstacles, so your helmet doesn't catch on anything.
The 3.4-pound helmet is DOT and SNELL certified, and there are a variety of features, such as an easy-swap face shield system, a de-mist position to keep your shield from fogging up, and generous ventilation. Riders who bought the helmet say that they appreciate a helmet made for long-oval heads and that the build quality of the helmet was excellent.
Midrange helmets can get pretty pricey, and the Arai is no exception. It runs for $850 on Amazon, but you can get it for less at other retailers like RevZilla.
Bell Race Star Flex DLX
Bell is another large purveyor of motorcycle helmets, and its Race Star Flex DLX helmet is one of its best products. Of all the helmets we looked at, the Race Star DLX Flex had the most options, coming in nearly two dozen designs, each with six sizes, although not every size was in stock for every color. Bell wraps this helmet in a 3K carbon fiber shell, a three-layer impact liner, and quick-dry padding that resists odors. For certifications, this helmet boasts DOT, SNELL, and ECE certifications.
This is another 1,540-gram helmet in a size medium, which translates to roughly 3.4 pounds. The weight goes up or down by 50 grams if you step up or down in size. Along with its light weight, you also get some pretty flashy features with this Bell helmet, including a photochromatic face shield that tints when exposed to light. Customers are particularly pleased with the comfort, build quality, and ventilation of the Race Star Flex DLX, and most also liked the fancy self-tinting visor. It's pricey, though — Bell charges $950 on Amazon and other retailers.
HJC C91 Carbon Kesta
HJC has been making motorcycle helmets for nearly 50 years. One of their more popular choices is the HJC C91 Carbon Kesta. It comes in an expanded range of colors and sizes, covering nine total sizes across six color options. That makes this helmet great if you're on the smallest or largest ends of the spectrum. For protective certifications, the C91 carries DOT and ECE certifications.
The HJC C91 is on the heavier side of lightweight at around 3.78 pounds with a size large, which is the middle of the sizing lineup for the C91. It's not quite as high-end as some competitors, and weight savings is usually an upgrade, so it's not too surprising that this one is a little heavier, as it is a little cheaper too. This helmet has hundreds of reviews on various retailers, and riders appreciate the balance of safety, weight, and features for a moderate price, which stands at around $210 on Amazon and other sites.
HJC F70 Carbon Kesta
HJC has helmets up and down the lineup, and the HJC F70 Carbon Kesta is a good one overall. It comes in fewer sizes than many other helmets, with just a few colors and sizes to choose from. It's essentially the same as the brand's already popular F70 helmet, but it is built with a carbon fiber shell instead of a fiberglass shell. The weight savings aren't huge, but they are there. Much like its fiberglass predecessor, the F70 Carbon Kesta comes with DOT and ECE certifications.
The helmet weighs around 3.25 pounds for a medium size, which is a bit lighter than the 3.31 fiberglass model. Since both have the same features, you can go with either one if that little extra weight doesn't bother you. The features are pretty decent as well, with shoppers enjoying the lower weight, flip-down sun visor, decent sound suppression, and overall comfort for its price tag.
It sells on Amazon for around $300, and that price fluctuates quite a bit depending on where you buy it. So, if you're looking for something in that price range, make sure to shop around to find the best price.
HJC RPHA 1N
HJC's less expensive helmets are pretty popular, but the RPHA 1N seems to be a good sweet spot between price tag, features, and protection. It uses carbon fiber, like most lightweight helmets, along with some extra goodies, including what the brand calls a carbon-glass hybrid fabric. Fancy words aside, the helmet also comes with a face shield that provides 99% UV protection, a tool-less visor replacement mechanism, and anti-bacterial fabric. It boasts both DOT and ECE certifications.
The weight is toward the upper range of lightweight, clocking in at around 3.5 pounds. Both pro and customer reviews praise the helmet's sturdy visor and generally comfortable fit. Comparisons show that the HJC keeps up with competitors in terms of cooling and noise suppression as well. It's not the coolest, quietest helmet, but it competes with the best in its price point. Reviewers also point out that it's designed specifically for track use, but also makes for a dependable daily driver.
For pricing, HJC prices this at around $570 on Amazon and other online retailers. It comes in up to two colors and seven sizes, and there's a Redbull edition if you don't mind spending the extra scratch.
LS2 Advant X Carbon Modular Helmet
LS2 is a major maker of motorcycle helmets, and while there are a lot to choose from, we went with the Advant X Carbon for this one. It's a minimalist helmet that comes in seven sizes and has a sleek carbon fiber design. This thing looks mean in a good way, with a carbon fiber shell and a polycarbonate face shield, both of which save weight. It seems to tick all of the boxes in terms of materials and comes with DOT and ECE certifications.
Being made entirely out of carbon fiber has its benefits, and in this case, weight is the name of the game. It weighs 1470 grams, translating to roughly 3.24 pounds for a medium size. That's among the lightest helmets on the list. Riders seem to agree, with most of them praising the helmet for its comfort, its sun visor, and its spare dark visor that clips on with the brand's tool-less design. It's available at Amazon and other retailers for $600.
Schuberth C5 Carbon
Schuberth is often cited among riders as having some of the highest-quality helmets that money can buy. The C5 Carbon helmet comes in just one color and seven sizes, showing off its carbon fiber construction. Complementing the striking design are a pack of features, including pre-installed speakers in case you want to jam out while you ride. It comes with DOT and ECE certifications.
Its high price tag comes with many perks, including a low weight. A medium weighs roughly 3.2 pounds, making it one of the lightest helmets on the list. That's doubly impressive considering the extras built in, like the speakers. Customers love this helmet, citing excellent comfort, good ventilation, high build quality, and sound suppression. Negative reviews were hard to find. There isn't much else to say, really. Schuberth hits all of the checkboxes with this one.
Naturally, all that comfort and quality isn't cheap. This near-masterpiece of a helmet costs $1,500 at various online retailers.
ScorpionEXO Covert FX
ScorpionEXO is a solid brand that you'll see around various motorcycle subreddits if you ask about midrange helmets, especially if you're looking for a good beginner helmet. The brand has several to choose from, and none of them are particularly heavy, so for this, we'll start with the Covert FX. The helmet comes in a few designs and seven sizes, making it reasonably accessible. It has a composite shell, multiple layers of EPS for increased head protection, and a modular design. As per the requirements for this list, the helmet is also DOT and ECE certified.
We chose the Covert FX because it is one of the lightest helmets we could find — a feather-light 2.9 pounds. As such, most customer reviews praise the helmet for its comfort and fit, since it is about a pound lighter than many other motorcycle helmets on the market, and among the lightest we saw with an ECE certification. In any case, reviewers generally liked the helmet, even if its specs aren't quite as impressive as more expensive helmets.
ScorpionEXO sells this for about $440 on Amazon and other retailers.
ScorpionEXO R1 Air
The ScorpionEXO R1 Air is another helmet you'll often see recommended on Reddit and other websites, and for much the same reason as the brand's other helmets. They provide a good amount of protection for their price point, along with numerous features and decent comfort. The R1 Air comes in a few different designs and seven sizes in total, which means it should fit most heads, provided that the shape is right. As with most helmets in this price range, the R1 Air comes with DOT and ECE certifications.
It also happens to be one of ScorpionEXO's lighter designs, weighing around 3.3 pounds for a medium. It's not the brand's lightest helmet, but it's still lighter than many others in its price range. Customers who bought the helmet like that it's beginner-friendly, lightweight, and comfortable. Pro reviewers are also sweet for them, saying that the helmet delivers good features for its price point, with the only negative being that the plastic pieces could be a little better.
ScorpionEXO sells the helmet for around $450 at retailers like RevZilla. Amazon has it too, but it appears to be more expensive there for some reason.
Sedici Strada 3
Sedici is an interesting brand. They are owned by Comoto Holdings, which is the same company that owns Cycle Gear and RevZilla. So, it would be appropriate to consider this a house brand of sorts, similar to how Home Depot owns Blinds.com. Despite that, the vibe around these helmets is generally positive on social media, and they present a decent value. The brand's latest helmet, the Strada 3, is a decent lightweight motorcycle helmet in its price range. It comes in two colors and seven sizes, along with DOT and ECE certifications for safety.
The helmet is also decently light, weighing in at 3.37 pounds. The design comes with a variety of add-on capabilities, so the weight will likely go up if you use a lot of them. For example, there are speaker holes, pockets for adding a communication device, and more. Customers seem to enjoy the helmet, saying that it's a good entry-level helmet with a lightweight build. Most reviews we saw encouraged potential buyers to invest in a Pinlock to keep the face shield from fogging up.
It's available on RevZilla and Cycle Gear for $400, which is a tad steep, but it's still a decent helmet.
Shoei RF-1400
Shoei is a pretty big name in motorcycle helmets, and we'd be remiss if we didn't include one. For this, we'll talk about the RF-1400. It's one of the brand's midrange helmets and sits in a pretty good spot between features, price, and safety. In addition to looking nice, Shoei adds some nice touches, like a design that makes it easier for medical personnel to safely remove the cheek pads. Its dual-density EPS is a highlight for protection, and the helmet comes with DOT and Snell certifications.
Compared to other lightweight helmets, the RF-1400 is a bit heavier at 3.64 pounds, but that still squeaks under what most people consider to be lightweight. Most RF-1400 owners don't seem to mind, stating that it's quite comfortable anyway. Riders also praised the helmet's sound suppression, along with its general build quality and the fact that it comes with a Pinlock anti-fog insert in the package. There aren't many complaints about the RF-1400, and most are subjective.
The helmet costs around $680 on Amazon and other retailers, and it comes in six colors and seven sizes.
Simpson Ghost Bandit Helmet
Simpson makes some pretty decent helmets that you'll see on motorcycle subreddits from time to time. In general, the word is that Simpson makes a good helmet but has a tendency to be a little overpriced. In any case, their helmets certainly look cool and do tick most of the boxes for someone looking for a lightweight helmet. It's made with a 100% carbon fiber shell and has enough padding and insulation to warrant both a DOT and an ECE rating. It also comes in four colors and six sizes (the brand says the sizes run small, so order a size up).
It's also fairly lightweight, weighing in at around 3.4 pounds. For the price and weight, you get all the tools you'd expect in a helmet in this price range, including pockets for speakers and communications, decent aerodynamics, and more. People who bought the helmet enjoy its cool design, decently lightweight build, and general comfort. Like other helmets, the built-in flip-down sun visor is also popular here.
The only con people consistently mention is the price. It retails for north of $700, but you can often find them on sale.
How we chose these helmets
There are a lot of helmets from a lot of brands, and in general, riders tend to like most of them. So, narrowing down this list was a little tough. To start, every helmet considered for this list had to have a DOT certification and also either an ECE or Snell certification as a baseline. You only have one noggin, and we subscribe to the ATGATT mindset around these parts. That weeded out nearly all of the sub-$200 helmets on Amazon and other retailers.
From there, helmets were selected based on weight and a mixture of customer reviews, Reddit opinions, and professional reviews (both written and YouTube) when we could find them. Per RevZilla, roughly 3.75 pounds on a medium-sized helmet is the upper limit for lightweight, so every helmet had to be under 3.75 pounds. Lighter helmets were usually chosen over heavier helmets by the same brand, but not always. That still left us with dozens of helmets, so it was more or less arbitrarily whittled down from there based on factors like sizing options and color choices, where helmets with plenty of options got placement more often.