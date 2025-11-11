5 Of The Best Motorcycle Helmets For New Riders (According To Bikers)

Riding a motorcycle is inherently more dangerous than driving a car. Your body is exposed to the elements and vulnerable to potential impact from objects or collisions with other vehicles. You've got no exterior protection from collisions or abrasions other than what you decide to wear. That's why the gear you pick (and wearing it on every ride) is so important.

Likely the most important piece of essential motorcycle gear you'll pick at any stage in your riding journey is your helmet. Picking a helmet is a tough task, and there are a lot of considerations when you're purchasing protection for your head. You want to make sure you get one that looks cool, that fits well, and that is comfortable to wear with minimal road noise. However, above all other considerations, safety should be the primary concern. So for this list, we're recommending five full-face helmets that meet either SNELL or ECE safety standards, which are tougher than the baseline DOT regulation required for helmets to be road legal.

To clarify: these are all full-face helmets for street riding. Dirt riding helmets, modular helmets, and open-face helmets are all worthy of discussion, but they're best kept to their own separate lists. Can you get safety, comfort, and convenience features without spending your entire gear budget, though? Absolutely. As it turns out, there are a lot of amazing helmets for reasonable money that should suit most beginners.