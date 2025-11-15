13 Of The Highest Horsepower Cars On Sale In 2025, Ranked
Most mass-produced cars aren't bothered with achieving the highest power output possible. Practicality and efficiency are what the majority of buyers are understandably looking for in a new car today, which doesn't leave much room for performance. However, looking towards the more niche side of the industry, cars are more powerful than they've ever been by quite some margin. There doesn't seem to be a ceiling for certain manufacturers to hit in their bids to unlock the highest potential of their machines.
As has always been the case, the most powerful cars tend to be some of the most expensive. Particularly given the high cost of developing a 1,000-plus-horsepower car and the limited numbers in which some are produced, extending your budget is the most effective way to experience what modern cars are capable of. Whether it's a two-door supercar, a full-size sedan, or an electric pickup truck, here's a look at 13 of the most powerful cars on sale in 2025, ranked by horsepower.
2025 McLaren 750S: 740 HP
There aren't many names in motorsport with as much esteem as McLaren, but when it comes to road cars, the manufacturer doesn't have quite as much experience as some others on this list. The record-breaking F1 proved the brand could compete at the top in 1993, but McLaren didn't start producing its current fleet of supercars until 2011 with the 12C. The 650S replaced the 12C in 2014, which eventually made way for the 720S. Now, the 720S has also been replaced by McLaren's current flagship supercar: the 750S.
At face value, the 750S doesn't look too different from its predecessor, sharing the same low-slung, aerodynamically infused philosophy. Under the carbon fiber shell, however, almost all major components have been enhanced to make it one of the fastest cars in its class. It's the lightest car that McLaren has produced at 2,815 pounds dry, which helps the twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 put down its 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque more effectively. While we didn't reach its maximum 206 MPH top speed, we still loved the car in our review of the supercar.
If you have the budget, you can still configure and order your own bespoke model through the manufacturer or pick one up on the used market. For a 2025 model year, expect to pay between $380,000 and over $400,000.
2025 Aston Martin Vanquish
Moving over to the super GT segment, these cars won't churn out the same sort of lap times that the 750S is capable of, but that's not the point. Luxury is almost just as important as performance for grand tourers. For super GTs, though, there's a little more emphasis on the performance side of things, usually delivered by a huge engine under the hood. The latest iteration of the Aston Martin Vanquish is one of the best examples of this, being one of the last to represent the non-electrified supercar scene. SlashGear was lucky enough to review the 2025 Vanquish, and it certainly lived up to its name and heritage.
Alongside a completely new look compared to the last Vanquish that ended production in 2018, the 2025 model comes with one of Aston Martin's most powerful engines ever. It's motivated by a twin-turbocharged 5.2L V12 producing 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and claiming a top speed of 214 MPH. Acceleration numbers are also strong, going from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.3 seconds. As with the McLaren 750S, you can configure and inquire about a 2025 Vanquish directly through Aston Martin, or explore the used market. It's an understandably expensive car, with prices sitting at around $500,000 depending on the spec.
2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance
German automakers have led the luxury performance segment for decades, with Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz all having their own divisions with the sole intent of delivering ruthless speed. As for the latter, the AMG marquee has been applied to countless of the outfit's best cars, with the newest version of the GT being the one that gives you the most horsepower in 2025. The AMG GT comes in a variety of trims, with the GT 63 S E Performance plug-in hybrid leading the pack by for outright performance.
Like the standard GT 63, the S E Performance comes with a handcrafted 4.0L turbocharged V8 as its main powerplant. But thanks to the 150kW electric motor on the rear axle, the four-door coupe's total output comes in at 831 horsepower and 1,032 pound-feet of torque that gets you to 60 MPH in a mere 2.8 seconds. The two-door version of the S E Performance trim also sits pretty at 805 horsepower and can get to the same speed in 2.7 seconds, but the sedan tops the sheet for power.
2026 Audi RS e-tron GT Performance
The first all-electric car to feature on this list comes courtesy of Audi. The German outfit blended the power of electricity with the top levels of luxury first with the e-tron SUV in 2019. Since then, the e-tron lineup has expanded significantly, with the e-tron GT remaining at the top of the fleet for performance. Built to compete with the Porsche Taycan, the e-tron GT comes in two variants: the standard GT and the new RS e-tron GT Performance trim that finally gets close to its closest rival on paper.
While it doesn't break the 1,000-horsepower barrier as a few of its competitors do, the 2026 RS e-tron GT Performance still delivers a mighty 912 horsepower at its peak. With a 105 kWh battery pack at its heart, this EV features an electric motor on both axles to supply power and enable the implementation of the quattro all-wheel drive system as standard. As you'd expect with an EV of this power, 0 to 60 MPH times come in at just 2.4 seconds. Pricing starts at $170,500, which is about right when put against similarly powered competition.
2025 Ferrari SF90 Spider
As many of the brand's models reach the end of their life cycle, Ferrari has been gradually releasing the supercars that will take the iconic brand into the latter stages of the 2020s. The most recent unveiling was the 849 Testarossa, a callback to the original Testarossa of the 1980s with the manufacturer's modern design philosophy. But the model that it replaced was one that raised the bar for the segment as a whole: the SF90.
Now discontinued to make way for the 849 Testarossa, the SF90 can't be ordered brand new anymore. Still, the nameplate was produced as a 2025 model, especially in its Spider variant, with plenty of used models available for purchase. That should be said loosely, though, as 2025 SF90 Spiders can easily cross over $600,000 depending on how kitted out they are. Although it's out of most people's budget, you certainly get what you pay for. Add the three electric motors into the mix, and the combined output comes in at 986 horsepower.
2025 Lamborghini Revuelto
Of course, Lamborghini couldn't have Ferrari at the top of the hybrid supercar segment for very long. These two brands have been going toe-to-toe ever since Lamborghini started to make cars in the early 1960s, and the competitiveness hasn't slowed since then. In 2023, Lamborghini introduced the Revuelto, a huge moment for the Raging Bull brand for a few key reasons. It was the one to replace the already legendary Aventador, and was the first hybrid supercar from the manufacturer. Now, two years after its initial release, it's safe to say that it has risen to the occasion.
Unlike the SF90, the Lamborghini Revuelto is still in production, but you won't be able to order one as all slots are sold out for the foreseeable future. The Revuelto's primary power unit is the latest naturally aspirated 6.5L V12, which is capable of delivering 814 horsepower by itself. But with the three additional electric motors, the Revuelto just gets over the 1,000-horsepower mark with an output of 1,001 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque. Lamborghini claims a 0 to 62 MPH time of 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 217 MPH. If this sounds as intriguing as it should, you'll need to have around $700,000 to purchase either a 2024 or 2025 model on the used market.
2026 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT
We've mentioned how influential the Porsche Taycan has been within the luxury performance EV market, motivating a handful of other key manufacturers to explore the segment. The first Taycan hit the road back in 2019, being the first of its kind for the Stuttgart-based brand. Thanks to keeping Porsche's industry-leading driving dynamics alive, even taking it to new territory coupled with electric power, the Taycan was a success.
The Taycan has undergone a few sizable updates without entering a new generation over the years, but for 2025, it received a much-welcomed redesign that improved styling and performance across the board. What stole all the headlines, however, was the introduction of the Turbo GT trim, which is the most powerful Porsche ever built. You have two choices for the Turbo GT, both priced at $239,400: one with and one without the Weissach aero package. The Weissach Package is the way to go if you want the ultimate levels of all-around performance from the Taycan, but both come with the same architecture of dual electric motors and a 105kWh battery pack. The result is a staggering output of 1,019 horsepower and 914 pound-feet of torque. Going for the Weissach Package does give you ten miles per hour over the standard Turbo GT at 190 MPH.
2025 Tesla Model S
Rivals such as the Taycan and the RS e-tron GT may have closed the gap to the Tesla Model S, but the American trendsetter still manages to come out ahead of the European competition. It's not the most powerful (we'll get to that shortly), but the Model S is still one of the more established nameplates in the luxury performance segment. Tesla historically updates its cars throughout the year rather than offering revisions for each model year, with its last major refresh coming in 2021. Still, despite not receiving a bump in power for four years, the top-spec Plaid model is incredibly difficult to match across the board.
The Model S Plaid was all-new for the 2021 refresh, setting the standard and them some in typical Tesla fashion. Powered by three electric motors that are supplied by a 100kWh battery pack, the 2025 Tesla Model S carries over the 1,020-horsepower output for the full-size sedan, along with 1,050 pound-feet of torque. The manufacturer says that it'll reach 200 MPH in the top-spec guise, with a mind-bending 0 to 60 MPH time of 1.99 seconds.
2025 Rivian R1T Quad/R1S Quad
Standard cars aren't the only segment that's benefiting from all-electric motors. Thanks to the instant output of huge amounts of power, it's no surprise to see the cutting-edge powertrains being put to good use in larger vehicles like pickup trucks and SUVs. A few manufacturers have started to reap the rewards when it comes to capability with their larger vehicles, with Rivian being one of the enticements of the market. Currently, only the R1T pickup and R1S SUV are available from the brand, but they champion the startup, to say the least.
Both models are incredibly similar, aside from one of them having a truck bed. The platform and architecture are the same, which subsequently makes the batteries and electric motors used for each trim as well. At the top of the lineup for both the R1T and R1S sits the Quad trim, which comes with an electric motor powering each wheel. Paired with the 140kWh max battery pack, these trims deliver up to 1,025 horsepower, allowing for a 0 to 60 MPH time of 2.5 seconds in the R1T and 2.6 seconds in the R1S. Seriously impressive. The range doesn't take a hit either, with both models rated at 374 miles overall. For pricing, the 2025 R1T starts at $115,990, whereas the R1S is slightly more expensive at $121,990.
2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
Moving away from electric power back to pure gas-powered monsters, what Chevrolet has been doing with the Corvette is nothing short of extraordinary. For quite some time now, the Corvette has acted as a more affordable option to Europe's best supercars when it comes to performance, albeit losing out a touch when it comes to luxury. The American brand to things further with the mid-engined C8 in 2019, and the push for every millisecond of performance hasn't slowed since.
The most recent example of this is the 2026 Corvette ZR1. With its starting price of $183,400, we can't exactly call this lap time crusher affordable, but it's unlike anything else at this price point. In the middle of the car sits a twin-turbocharged 5.5L flat-plane V8 producing 1,064 horsepower and 828 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful Corvette ever. Without any electrical boost, the ZR1 can reach 233 MPH, and rockets to 60 MPH in just 2.3 seconds. Faster than the SF90 and Revuelto, and for about a quarter of the money.
2026 GMC Hummer EV Pickup
Released around the same time that countless new EVs started to pop up, GMC's decision to electrify the Hummer is still one of the best displays of how electric power can transform these types of vehicles into something groundbreaking. A little ridiculous, but still groundbreaking. Dubbed as a supertruck, its off-road capability is unsurprisingly at the forefront of its marketing, which is where the amount of power beneath the panels starts to make sense.
For the 2026 model year, the Hummer EV gets even more power than it already had, keeping it ahead of the competition and where General Motors intended it to be. Before, you got 1,000 horsepower from the 3X pickup truck, but that number has risen to 1,160 horsepower overall when equipped with the 24-module battery pack. The brand still lists the torque at 11,500 pound-feet, but the rating doesn't go by the standard measurements that almost every other car on sale does. GM also estimates a range of 312 miles, which isn't too bad for a pickup this size. The SUV's power output sits at 830 horsepower for the 3X trim, which is good enough to earn a spot on this list by itself.
2025 Lucid Air Sapphire
The Model S Plaid may still hold bragging rights over the Porsche Taycan and Audi RS e-tron GT, but there's still one full-size luxury EV that has even the top-spec Tesla beat when it comes to performance. Enter Lucid Motors, a California-based manufacturer that has made a tremendous impact on the EV industry despite only releasing its first car back in 2021. This was the Air sedan, which still acts as the company's flagship model. Two years after the initial release of the minimalistic, futuristic sedan, Lucid brought out the Sapphire trim, which is still undefeated within its segment.
Looking primarily the same as the other three trims, aside from its exclusive cosmetic features and larger aero pieces, the Air Sapphire sees drastic changes mechanically. Putting three electric motors to very good use, the Air Sapphire produces a mighty 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 pound-feet of torque. It manages to go from 0 to 60 MPH in under two seconds, just edging out the Model S Plaid's abilities with a time of 1.89 seconds. Top speed comes in at 205 MPH, and better yet, you still get up to 427 miles of range. It's an expensive car, however, with a fully equipped price of $249,000.
2025 Rimac Nevera R
Manufacturers such as Bugatti, Koenigsegg, and SSC have been trying for decades to hold as many records as they can, leading to the Chiron Super Sport 300+ breaching the 300 MPH mark in 2019. But while these brands aim for records using combustion engines, none can compete with Rimac when it comes to all-electric power. The standard Nevera's power output of 1,914 horsepower would be enough to top this list by some margin, but the Nevera R somehow manages to beat the standard hypercar in all aspects of performance.
Similar to how the Rivian's Quad trim functions, the 2025 Nevera R has an electric motor for each wheel. Along with a 105kWh battery pack, the hypercar produces a record-breaking 2,107 horsepower and 1,726 pound-feet of torque. Beating all the 23 records set by the base Nevera, the Nevera R has a 0 to 60 MPH time of 1.66 seconds and a top speed of 267 MPH. You can inquire about the model, with pricing expected to sit around $2.5 million.
Methodology
To select the cars for this list, we ensured that they can either be purchased brand new from the manufacturer or bought on the used market. The cars were also either released for the first time in 2025 or were carried into the 2025 model year without any notable changes, which is often the case with some of the more exclusive cars from brands such as Lamborghini and Ferrari. We avoided cars that are completely sold out and/or are yet to be delivered to customers.