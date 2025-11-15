13 Of The Highest Horsepower Cars On Sale In 2025, Ranked

There aren't many names in motorsport with as much esteem as McLaren, but when it comes to road cars, the manufacturer doesn't have quite as much experience as some others on this list. The record-breaking F1 proved the brand could compete at the top in 1993, but McLaren didn't start producing its current fleet of supercars until 2011 with the 12C. The 650S replaced the 12C in 2014, which eventually made way for the 720S. Now, the 720S has also been replaced by McLaren's current flagship supercar: the 750S.

At face value, the 750S doesn't look too different from its predecessor, sharing the same low-slung, aerodynamically infused philosophy. Under the carbon fiber shell, however, almost all major components have been enhanced to make it one of the fastest cars in its class. It's the lightest car that McLaren has produced at 2,815 pounds dry, which helps the twin-turbocharged 4.0L V8 put down its 740 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque more effectively. While we didn't reach its maximum 206 MPH top speed, we still loved the car in our review of the supercar.

If you have the budget, you can still configure and order your own bespoke model through the manufacturer or pick one up on the used market. For a 2025 model year, expect to pay between $380,000 and over $400,000.