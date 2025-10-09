Ferrari's Most Interesting Car In Years Ignores Reality

The Elettrica ignores reality in two distinct ways. In typical Ferrari fashion, it's ignoring the timing of an EV launch. If Ferrari was doing it for an environmentally conscious or compliance reason, it would have announced the Elettrica five years ago when other brands were hopping on the trend like Porsche with its Taycan or the entire advent of Rimac. But Ferrari didn't do that.

Instead, the Elettrica will arrive in 2026 in an environment where general EV sentiment has slowed and some manufacturers (like Stellantis in the case of the electric Ram truck) are cancelling EVs entirely. Full electrification is still likely going to be the future of cars, but the timeline of that future is getting a little harder to predict.

Secondly, Ferrari is ignoring the reality of its whole ethos as a brand. By committing to an electric car, it will likely alienate a few diehard fans in the process. That's not to say you can't innovate and be exciting with an EV: the existence of the aforementioned Lucid Air Sapphire and Rimac Nevera disprove that. But, Ferrari's whole vibe is doing whatever it wants whenever it want. This is the same brand that has gone through great lengths to gift the sitting Pope a supercar every once in a while. Even though the Pontiff is famously is not permitted to drive.