2025 McLaren 750S Review: Faster, But That's Not The Point

In a parallel universe, I am the perfect buyer for the McLaren 750S. Sailing into middle-age, free from expensive children, suitably geeky, and enamored of silly, speedy things: all possible prerequisites to come knocking at the British automaker's door.

I'd probably already have an EV in the garage — something fast and with sober prestige; a Porsche Taycan perhaps, or an Audi RS e-tron GT – and be thus liberated, both practically and (somewhat less convincingly) from an environmental-morality standpoint. "Oh no, it's a McLaren," I would say to those who asked at gas stations or in parking lots, smiling a little apologetically. "They're from England."

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The only issue is, in this universe at least, I lack the $350,000 that McLaren expects for a 750S. Or, indeed, the $420,280 of this particular Volcanic Yellow example, swollen as it is with options and swathes of extra carbon fiber. Such is the price of driving at the cutting edge.