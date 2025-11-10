5 Cheap Accessories Every MacBook Owner Should Have In 2025

Apple's MacBooks are distinctive for their minimalistic aluminum shells. But if there's anything aluminum is known for, it's being soft and easily marred, even when anodized. The recent scratchgate controversy is just one in a long, long train of examples. MacBook aluminum is prone to scuffs, scratches, and stains of all kinds, which appear more visible due to the light, plain metal nature of the design — or on darker, anodized options. To be clear, these are superficial concerns, but they matter on a costly MacBook, especially one you plan to resell later on. Consider getting a laptop skin to protect the aluminum from all the abuse it may endure on planes and coffee tables.

We recommend the SkinIt brand, which creates custom and pre-made skins for most MacBook models. Bear in mind that this particular option covers the iconic Apple logo on the back of the screen, but this might not be an issue since no MacBook released after 2015 has had a glowing icon. The skins start at $29.99. If you want something more personalized, Etsy also offers a raft of custom-made options at all price points.

Make sure you buy the correct size for your specific model. The MacBook Air comes in 13" and 15" screen sizes, while the Pro comes in 14" and 16" sizes. MacBooks since the M2 chip have had the same size dimensions, but a MacBook M1 Air (or older) would require a different skin. Using a skin may impact the thermal performance of your MacBook — particularly the fanless MacBook Air, which has a history of poorly dissipating heat. Consider getting a skin that only covers the back of the screen to alleviate this.