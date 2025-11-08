5 Things To Consider When Buying Gadgets On Amazon

If you search on Amazon for a gadget from a major tech manufacturer, you're likely to see a mix of that manufacturer's products and knock-offs in the search results. Knock-off gadgets are deliberately designed to look like popular gadgets from big tech brands like Apple and Samsung, but they're actually made by a completely different manufacturer with no affiliation to either company. Most of the time, these knock-offs are sold at significantly lower prices than the real gadget.

Distinctive-looking gadgets such as the Apple Watch are particularly popular targets for makers of these knock-offs, and they often feature keywords like "Apple" or "iPhone" in their product listing title in an attempt to trick buyers into thinking that they're associated with the Cupertino-based manufacturer. Some even appear with the "Amazon's Choice" or "Overall Pick" tags, but Amazon's tag system is merely an algorithmic recommendation based on the platform's sales data. It isn't necessarily reflective of the actual quality or capabilities of a product, and shouldn't be trusted as an expert endorsement when you're shopping for gadgets.

Genuine products will clearly list their manufacturer in their product listing title, so it should be easy to spot at a glance. If you look at a gadget and you can't immediately identify its manufacturer from the title — particularly if it seems cheaper than other products in the search results — then it's usually worth steering clear of.