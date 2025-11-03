Ryobi's Most Powerful Pressure Washers, Ranked By PSI
Shopping for a pressure washer is no easy task. There are a bunch of major pressure washer brands out there, and choosing between them can get overwhelming. The fact is, the task doesn't necessarily become any easier, even if you're committed to a particular brand, as many major brands offer a wide selection of pressure washers, all suited to various tasks.
Ryobi is a prime example. The toolmaker has no fewer than 13 pressure washers in its lineup at the time of writing, ranging from compact 1,200 PSI units to heavy-duty, gas-powered, 3,000 PSI beasts. Now, you may not have an idea of the pounds per square inch of pressure (PSI) you'll want from your pressure washer — if you don't, you'll want to read up on good PSI for a pressure washer — but it can still be a pain to go through each product listing to identify the right one for your needs. To that end, we've assembled a list of Ryobi pressure washers, including a couple of upcoming models, and organized them by their PSI ratings.
Ryobi High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer
The least powerful pressure washer in Ryobi's lineup, as of late 2025, is the High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer (product code RY14AM12). As the name suggests, this compact offering is primarily designed for keeping vehicles clean. As such, it doesn't generate a ton of pressure, at around 1,200 PSI. However, this automotive pressure washer makes up for it in water flow gallons-per-minute (GPM) rating of 1.8, which compares favorably against Ryobi's other pressure washers, many of which move 1.2 GPM or thereabouts.
The combination of relatively low water pressure and high water flow makes it perfect for washing cars and motorbikes; There's enough flow to dislodge dirt and muck, but not so much pressure that you risk damaging the trim or paint. The low PSI also means that you could very well use this pressure washer on your engine, too — aided by the RY14AM12's compact dimensions and suitability for one-handed operation.
Ryobi ships the RY14AM12 with three nozzles (15-, 25-, and 40-degree spray patterns), a 40-foot extended-reach hose, and a foamer for applying soap to your vehicle. Of course, nothing prevents you from using this for any number of jobs that don't require more than 1,200 PSI. The Ryobi High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer retails for $149.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 1,200 PSI 1.0 GPM Pressure Washer
Ryobi has a ton of great tools in its cordless 40V range, including several pressure washers. The 40V HP Brushless 1,200 PSI washer (product code RY40HPPW12B) is an entry-level model in the product stack, supplying a moderate 1,200 psi of water pressure and a maximum flow rate of 1.0 GPM.
While the headline specs aren't necessarily outstanding, this 40V HP pressure washer was likely designed to be compact and easy to use in situations where maximum water pressure and flow aren't paramount. The company's promotional imagery, for instance, suggests that this is more suitable for patios, docks, outdoor furniture, and vehicles — all situations where you probably won't need to break out the heavy-duty washers, provided you've maintained a reasonable cleaning schedule. To that end, this pressure washer also comes with a 900 PSI, 0.8 GPM eco mode for the lightest of pressure-washing tasks.
Ryobi ships the RY40HPPW12B pressure washer with three nozzles — a 15-degree, turbo, and soap nozzles — a 25-foot non-marring hose, and a 10-foot siphon hose that you can connect to any freshwater source. Ryobi claims a maximum runtime of 40 minutes in high mode with a 12Ah battery, dropping to 15 minutes with a 6Ah unit. Eco mode increases the battery life to 40 and 20 minutes, respectively. The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 1200 PSI 1.0 GPM Pressure Washer has a $199 MSRP.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 1,500 PSI Pressure Washer
Brushless Whisper may seem like an odd name for a product line, but there is some logic behind it. Ryobi claims that this 40V HP pressure washer, model code RY40PW15, is 81% quieter than an equivalent gas-powered washer, courtesy of its brushless electric motor.
The RY40PW15 pressure washer has two modes: in standard mode, it produces 1,000 PSI, with the full 1,500 PSI only available when in its boost mode. Both modes seem to have the same 1.2 GPM, based on Ryobi's wording. It takes two 40V HP batteries — Ryobi includes a couple of 6Ah units in the package, along with a rapid charger — and has wheels so you can easily pull it along if you're covering a lot of even ground. And don't worry; The battery compartment is water-resistant, so you won't need to fuss about keeping the pressure washer dry.
Other extras included with this 1,500 PSI cordless pressure washer are the requisite 15-degree, turbo, and soap nozzles; a self-priming adapter; a 25-foot high-pressure hose; and a 10-foot siphon hose. You also get the trigger handle and spray wand included in the package. Ryobi claims a maximum runtime of 25 minutes with the included 6Ah batteries. The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 1500 PSI Pressure Washer has an MSRP of $599.
Ryobi 1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM Pressure Washer
This yet-to-be-released pressure washer, product code RY141803, doesn't really stand out in terms of specs compared to some of Ryobi's other offerings. Its 1,800 PSI of water pressure and 1.2 GPM of water flow are somewhat run-of-the-mill for Ryobi, with a handful of similar pressure washers in the toolmaker's lineup as of late 2025.
Now, those are still decent numbers, and it's likely to do a good job once it becomes available for potential customers to buy. However, the specs only tell half of the story: Based on the images and Ryobi's product description, this particular pressure washer appears to have been designed with portability in mind, featuring a smaller and lighter body than most, along with a handle integrated into the wand mount. Admittedly, at 14.4 pounds, it's not necessarily a pressure washer you'll be carrying one-handed, but most shouldn't have too much trouble picking it up and setting it down as they move around their property.
Ryobi ships the RY141803 pressure washer with its usual assortment of nozzles, including its turbo nozzle. It also notes that the 20-foot ultra-flex hose it comes with is half the weight of a standard hose, further emphasizing its portability target. This particular pressure washer is also compatible with Ryobi's wall-mounted Link storage system, meaning it'll join the ranks of other cool Link-compatible Ryobi products when it eventually releases. Ryobi has not revealed a price for this 1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM pressure washer at the time of writing.
Ryobi 1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
One of two 1,800 PSI pressure washers in Ryobi's lineup at the time of writing, this particular unit, model code RY141802, is the one that's likely on the way out. Why do we say this? For one, Ryobi has a RY141803 model coming soon, which we previously discussed. Secondly, this pressure washer has received a price cut as of early November 2025, with the Ryobi website now listing it at $89.
We'll leave the question of whether it's a good buy aside and stick to discussing the pressure washer itself. This 1,800 PSI, 1.2 GPM unit is reasonably compact, if not quite as small as its possible successor, the RY141803. It is a reasonably portable pressure washer, judging by the weight — 16 pounds — and dimensions. So it's a potential choice for tackling all manner of light-duty pressure washing jobs around the home.
Ryobi's 1,800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer comes with a 20-foot ultra-flex hose that Ryobi claims is 50% lighter than typical pressure washer hoses, along with all the necessary accessories to use it immediately. These include the company's standard 15-degree and turbo nozzles, as well as a soap applicator attachment.
Ryobi 1,900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
We continue to creep up the Ryobi pressure washer power ranks with this 1,900 PSI unit, bearing the product code RY1419MT. Ryobi markets this particular pressure washer as one for lighter tasks, including vehicles and various surfaces around your property. Its design, with wheels and a telescoping handle, suggests that it'll be especially suited to cleaning patios, decks, windows, or any other large, flat surfaces that may require pressurized water.
Ryobi ships this pressure washer with its 25-foot non-marring hose here, allowing for a bit of extra reach compared to some of the other ~1,800 PSI pressure washer offerings. As usual, the spray wand comes with Ryobi's standard selection of nozzles — 15-degree, turbo, and soap. The pressure washer unit itself has built-in accessory storage, as well as a removable soap tank.
Ryobi designed this pressure washer to store vertically, and its compact footprint takes up less space in your shed, garage, or wherever you store your pressure washer. It's not the biggest selling point, admittedly, but we think it's a nice touch that some may find beneficial. The Ryobi 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer has an MSRP of $159.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer
As of November 2025, this 40V HP Brushless Whisper pressure washer is the most powerful cordless one in Ryobi's lineup. Bearing the product code RY40306BTL, this pressure washer generates a variable water pressure of 1,000 to 2,000 PSI, at a fixed water flow rate of 1.2 GPM. As with Ryobi's other Brushless Whisper product, the company claims that this pressure washer operates significantly quieter than an equivalent gas engine, boasting an 81% reduction in noise levels.
This 2,000 PSI pressure washer runs on two of the company's 40V batteries — although, unlike the cheaper RY40PW15, it doesn't come with batteries (although you do get Ryobi's other usual extras, including a 25-foot hose). Buying batteries will add to the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer's already-significant $548.90 price tag, which may sting a little, but it's the price you'll have to pay for cordless cleaning. You can use generic 40V batteries if you really want to keep costs as low as possible, although we wouldn't recommend it due to safety concerns. If you want to get the most out of your cordless Ryobi pressure washer, you're probably best off getting the right batteries for the job.
Ryobi 2,000 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer
Cordless operation is great and all, but some find aspects of battery-powered tools, such as proper battery storage, more hassle than they're worth. Thankfully, Ryobi has an option in the form of the Ryobi 2,000 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer (RY142022), which matches the maximum specifications of the 2,000 PSI 40V HP washer, albeit with a cord.
Now, to be clear, they're not the same: Ryobi's 2,000 PSI 40V HP washer has variable pressure, while this product operates at its maximum 2,000 PSI all the time. Like many of Ryobi's mid-range pressure washers, this 2,000 PSI unit has wheels and a telescoping handle, making it a reasonably mobile unit. Well, provided your notion of mobility doesn't involve having to lug it up and down steps regularly, as it's pretty hefty at 29 pounds.
You get the usual selection of 15-degree, turbo, and soap dispenser nozzles, all of which can be kept with the unit itself, thanks to the pressure washer's on-board storage. There's also a 25-foot hose in the package. The Ryobi 2,000 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer has a current price of $149.
Ryobi 2,100 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
This medium-duty electric pressure washer, product code RY142012, is the second of two upcoming products in Ryobi's pressure washer lineup as of early November 2025. Specs-wise, it's not too dissimilar from the two we've just discussed, with a slight bump in water pressure to 2,100 PSI.
While you're probably not buying a pressure washer for the aesthetics, we think this model stands out for looking just that little bit sleeker than Ryobi's other offerings. The aesthetics don't get in the way of functionality, though, with the front opening up to store the foamer that ships with this pressure washer. That's right; No more soap nozzles here — you get a full-on foamer. Like Ryobi's other 2,000 PSI pressure washers, it includes a telescoping handle and wheels for solid mobility.
Ryobi still includes the 15-degree and turbo nozzles you're probably familiar with by now, so you're not really losing out on anything else. The hose is also the standard 25-foot offering of Ryobi's beefier pressure washers. Ryobi hasn't revealed an MSRP or release date for this pressure washer at the time of writing.
Ryobi 2,500 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer
If you need even more power than the Ryobi offerings we've discussed thus far, then this electric pressure washer (product code RY142500) may be the one for you. At 2,500 PSI and 1.2 GPM, it's a cut above the rest of Ryobi's lineup and an entry point into heavy-duty cleaning without the fumes and noise of a gas engine. While you can get more PSI with the Ryobi 2,500 PSI 1.2 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer (more on that soon), this pressure washer may be a more agreeable choice for most, given its clean electric operation.
We're firmly out of portable territory here, with this pressure washer sporting 12-inch flat-free wheels and a full metal frame that also provides storage for the nozzles, wand, and hose. The frame also provides an attachment point for a dedicated soap tank, which you can pair with the included soap nozzle for those tough stains that require a bit of detergent action. As usual, you also get Ryobi's 15-degree and turbo nozzles, along with a 25-foot hose. Ryobi also sells this pressure washer in a bundle with a 12-inch 2,300 PSI surface cleaner for around $380.
Ryobi 2,900 PSI Gas Pressure Washer
Now we're getting serious. Ryobi's 2,900 PSI Gas Pressure Washer (RY802925) offers a lot of pressure and water flow (2.5 GPM) for the same price as the company's 2,500-PSI electric washer. Of course, that comes with downsides, such as noise, fumes, and extra maintenance, making the choice between electric and gas Ryobi pressure washers far from straightforward.
This pressure washer offers more than the headline figures. It gets its impressive pressure from a 212cc four-stroke engine, which draws from a 0.95-gallon fuel tank. It features 12-inch flat-resistant wheels and the same metal frame that characterizes all of Ryobi's higher-powered washers, which also provides on-board storage.
Of note is the fact that Ryobi ships this pressure washer with four nozzles, and they're mostly different than the ones on the less-powerful washers. There's still a soap nozzle, and the rest are 0- 25- and 40-degree nozzles, with no 15-degree or turbo ones. Ryobi also ships the RY802925 washer with engine oil, so it's almost entirely ready to go out of the box; Just add fuel.
Ryobi 3,000 PSI 1.1 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer
As of November 2025, the king of Ryobi's electric pressure washers is this 3,000 PSI unit. The Ryobi 3,000 PSI 1.1 GPM Brushless Electric Pressure Washer (RY143011) compares favorably to Ryobi's gas washers in terms of pressure, but lags behind in terms of water flow, with its 1.1 GPM falling short in comparison to the roughly 2.5 GPM of the gas equivalents. That said, if you primarily need water pressure above all, this is almost as good as it gets.
Beyond the impressive numbers, arguably the most interesting aspect of this Ryobi pressure washer is the nozzle setup. Instead of coming with several detachable 1/4-inch quick-connect nozzles, Ryobi ships this pressure washer with a five-in-one quick-change unit that offers 15-, 25-, and 40-degree spray nozzles, as well as fan and jet soap settings. There's also a turbo nozzle in the package, which can help dislodge especially tough muck.
Other features include an attached detergent tank, 12-inch flat-resistant wheels, and a longer-than-usual 35-foot non-marring hose. Given that this pressure washer is pretty bulky, the extra 10 feet of reach compared to most of Ryobi's included hoses should come in very handy. Ryobi also sells this pressure washer in a package with its 2,300 PSI surface cleaner for about $480.
Ryobi 3,300 PSI 2.4 GPM Gas Pressure Washer
Electric and cordless pressure washers have come a long way, but nothing quite beats gas yet — at least, not in Ryobi's lineup. The $399 Ryobi 3,300 PSI 2.4 GPM Gas Pressure Washer (product code RY80589) leads the way as the most powerful in its wide range of pressure washers.
Ryobi promotes this pressure washer as the ideal tool for heavy-duty outdoor cleaning tasks, including upper floors, thanks to the included extended second-story nozzle — the only Ryobi pressure washer to come with one of those in the box. Other nozzles include the now-familiar soap, 25-degree, and 40-degree nozzles. You don't get a turbo nozzle in the box, but we'd venture that you're unlikely to need one, given the intense pressure and water flow.
As you'll probably expect, given its top-of-the-line status, you get a 35-foot hose and a dedicated soap tank. The engine looks to be the same 212cc four-stroke unit the company uses in its 2,900 PSI gas pressure washer. It also has the same 0.95-gallon fuel tank as the less powerful unit, which Ryobi claims offers a threefold increase in runtime.