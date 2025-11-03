Ryobi's Most Powerful Pressure Washers, Ranked By PSI

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for a pressure washer is no easy task. There are a bunch of major pressure washer brands out there, and choosing between them can get overwhelming. The fact is, the task doesn't necessarily become any easier, even if you're committed to a particular brand, as many major brands offer a wide selection of pressure washers, all suited to various tasks.

Ryobi is a prime example. The toolmaker has no fewer than 13 pressure washers in its lineup at the time of writing, ranging from compact 1,200 PSI units to heavy-duty, gas-powered, 3,000 PSI beasts. Now, you may not have an idea of the pounds per square inch of pressure (PSI) you'll want from your pressure washer — if you don't, you'll want to read up on good PSI for a pressure washer — but it can still be a pain to go through each product listing to identify the right one for your needs. To that end, we've assembled a list of Ryobi pressure washers, including a couple of upcoming models, and organized them by their PSI ratings.