6 Of The Best 40V Ryobi Tools, According To Users
If you work with tools or know someone who does, you have probably heard of the Ryobi tool company. Ryobi is one of today's top power tool brands, and the company is beloved for its expansive range of tools for virtually every trade, hobby, and home improvement project you can imagine. The manufacturer has an exclusive partnership with Home Depot, meaning you can't buy Ryobi tools at Lowe's or any other brick-and-mortar location besides the orange-themed hardware store. That said, Ryobi's deal with Home Depot does not apply to online sales, and there are various places where you can buy Ryobi products online.
If you're thinking about adding some Ryobi tools to your collection, you should know that the company offers numerous product lines with differing power sources, including standard hand tools, traditional corded devices, and four distinct lineups of battery-powered products. Of those four different battery-powered rosters, the 40V line is one of the most popular. It includes things like lawnmowers, weed eaters, leaf blowers, and pressure washers and is popular among both homeowners and professional tradespeople, thanks to impressive power outputs and the ability to share batteries between more than 80 different tools.
We checked out the Ryobi website and selected six of the highest-rated 40V products. We included items based on things like customer reviews, price, and product features, but we'll cover our selection methodology later. For now, check out these six 40V Ryobi tools with glowing user reviews.
40V HP Brushless 14-Inch Chainsaw
Most people are familiar with chainsaws. These tools feature a small motor and a long arm or bar that guides a cutting chain. They're designed for various applications, including things like large-scale tree removal, commercial landscaping, and residential yard work. If you don't work in forestry, construction, agriculture, or landscaping, you may not think of a chainsaw as a valuable addition to your tool collection. However, they can be extremely useful devices to have on hand, especially if you live in an area prone to severe storms or simply live somewhere with a lot of trees and overgrowth.
When it comes to buying a chainsaw, you have a lot of options, including several models from the Ryobi 40V line. If you're curious about one of the most highly-rated Ryobi chainsaws that also happens to be one of the top Ryobi 40V tools in general, look no further than the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 14 in. Battery Chainsaw.
With a 14-inch bar, the saw is capable of making cuts up to 24 inches, making it a versatile tool ideal for everything from clearing brush and debris to light tree felling. It features an automatic chain oiler for convenience, and Ryobi claims the saw provides gas-like power without the constant trips to the pump and environmental impact. The Ryobi 40V Chainsaw costs $259 with a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, and it features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,300 customer reviews on Home Depot.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Leaf blower
Leaf blowers are another familiar and popular type of outdoor power tool. They're designed for things like clearing grass clippings after a day of yard work or removing brush and debris after a heavy storm. However, leaf blowers are much more than that. They have myriad uses, from drying your car after a wash to clearing the dust out of your garage — you're really only limited by your imagination when it comes to the things you can do with one. The downside to many leaf blowers, specifically gas-powered leaf blowers, is that they can be heavy and exhausting to carry after a period of use. Fortunately, other options exist.
For homeowners, hobbyists, and even pros interested in a lightweight yet powerful leaf blower, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Battery Leaf Blower could be a solid choice. With what Ryobi claims is more power than a 26cc gas-powered blower, the 40V tool is capable of impressive performance. It provides 650 cubic feet of airflow per minute (CFM) at up to 160 miles per hour, making the tool ideal for removing or dislodging heavier material like mud or wet leaves.
The blower's total weight is less than 10 pounds, making it easy to maneuver, even during long days of work. The 40-volt battery provides up to 45 minutes of runtime, while the Whisper Series motor is designed to be significantly quieter than traditional gas-powered devices. A variable speed trigger allows you to fine-tune your airflow, while the included 40V battery is capable of fast charging to 100% in less than an hour. The Ryobi 40V leaf blower costs $259 with a 4.0 Ah battery and charger, and it boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 400 user reviews on Home Depot.
40V HP Brushless 16-Inch String Trimmer
String trimmers, or weed eaters as they're more commonly known, are another useful and prevalent type of outdoor power tool. These handy devices utilize a long pole and a motor to spin heavy-duty plastic string to cut things like grass, brush, and other overgrowth. Depending on the type of trimmer and string, you can cut everything from patches of grass and weeds to thick overgrowth and even small trees or saplings. Weed eaters are also commonly used for more detailed work, like edging a lawn alongside a driveway or sidewalk, and some of them can even be used with heavier-duty attachments, like blades for clearing away extremely thick overgrowth.
If you're looking for a solid weed eater, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16 in. Attachment Capable Carbon Fiber Shaft String Trimmer is backed up by user testimony and could be a worthwhile option. The trimmer's brushless motor provides what Ryobi claims is a power output greater than a 27cc gas-powered device. A standard 40V 4.0 Ah battery delivers over 45 minutes of runtime, while users can glean up to 100 minutes of runtime by upgrading to an 8.0 Ah battery.
The tool is designed for use with various attachments, and users can connect numerous different add-ons to transform their trimmer into things like a tiller, sweeper, or snow shovel. The trimmer features a variable speed trigger for precise work, an easy-reload function for quick string changes, and a five-year manufacturer's warranty. The Ryobi 40V String Trimmer costs $219 without a battery and features 4.3 out of 5 stars based on over 400 customer reviews on Home Depot.
40V HP Brushless 20-Inch Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Most everyone knows what a lawn mower is. These handy tools are designed to help us cut our lawns and keep them looking pristine all summer long. There are many different types of lawn mowers, from old-fashioned push mowers that don't even have an engine to standard walk-behind gas mowers, riding mowers, and fancy zero-turn mowers. While many different types of lawn mowers exist, walk-behind devices remain some of the most popular. And these days, homeowners and landscapers aren't just limited to gas-guzzling tools as there's a wide range of more eco-friendly lawn mowers available, including several manufactured by Ryobi.
If you're a homeowner or even a professional landscaper looking for a powerful mower that doesn't rely on gas, the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20 in. Battery Walk Behind Self-Propelled Mower could be worth considering. According to Ryobi's claim, the mower produces more power than a 150cc gas-powered device and is ideal for yard's sized up to half an acre. When equipped with a 40V 6.0 Ah battery, the mower is capable of providing up to 40 minutes of cutting time.
The mower's brushless motor adjusts automatically to diverse cutting conditions and can modify the blade speed based on grass thickness and moisture content. The single-point height adjustment mechanism allows you to quickly and easily change the cutting level, while folding handles allow for convenient and compact storage. The mower comes with a five-year warranty, and as part of the Ryobi 40V system, uses batteries compatible with more than 80 other tools. It costs $349 without a battery and features 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 3,500 user reviews on Home Depot.
40V 10-Inch Pole Saw
We've mentioned that a standard chainsaw can be a great tool to keep on hand, but the basic version isn't the only type of chainsaw out there. Pole saws are a common chainsaw variation and extremely useful for things like pruning tall trees and shrubbery. They're handy tools for landscapers, arborists, utility workers, and those who live in wooded areas.
Like standard chainsaws, pole saws can be convenient tools to keep on hand, especially if you live somewhere prone to heavy storms. That's because pole saws are excellent for removing broken tree limbs and branches that have yet to fall. Those branches pose a danger to anyone beneath, and they can interfere with power lines, damage property, and obstruct roads. A pole saw can be an excellent way to clear those limbs and branches before they cause more severe damage or injury.
The Ryobi 40V 10 in. Cordless Battery Pole Saw is one of the top-rated 40V Ryobi tools, and it could make a solid addition to any pro or homeowner's tool kit. Featuring a telescoping midsection that adjusts from between 6.5 feet and 9.5 feet, the Ryobi pole saw is capable of reaching high into treetops to sever and remove sick or broken limbs. The 10-inch bar is able to cut sizable branches, while an automatic oiler ensures smooth, hassle-free operation.
The saw comes with one 40V 2.0 Ah battery and charger, and the tool itself is compatible with all other Ryobi 40V batteries. It comes with a five-year tool warranty, costs $199, and features 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 3,000 customer reviews on Home Depot.
40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
Trimming hedges and shrubbery can be incredibly tedious and exhausting. That's especially true if you don't have the proper tools or you're using outdated devices, like hand clippers or shears. Even more modern gas-powered trimmers can be heavy and unwieldy to use for extended periods. Fortunately, other options exist. Battery-powered trimmers tend to be lighter than gas-powered devices, and they also have more range than corded power tools. While some battery-powered hedge trimmers may sacrifice power for lighter weight, others provide equivalent or greater power than devices running on fossil fuels.
If you're looking for a relatively lightweight yet powerful hedge trimmer, the Ryobi 40V 24 in. Cordless Battery Hedge Trimmer could be worth checking out, coming in at well under 10 pounds. Ryobi claims the trimmer provides gas-like power and up to 3,200 cutting strokes per minute, making it ideal for residential and even light professional work. It features a 1-inch cutting capacity, a rotating handle that allows you to cut at various angles for more comfortable work, and a sweeping debris removal mechanism to keep your workspace clear and clean.
The tool does not come with a battery or charger but is compatible with all other 40V Ryobi batteries. It comes with a five-year tool warranty, costs $179, and boasts 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 2,300 user reviews on Home Depot.
Why did we include these tools?
We chose to include these tools based on a combination of criteria: user testimonies and reviews, price, and product features. First and foremost, we wanted to look for some of the highest-rated 40V Ryobi tools. We consulted tool forums, enthusiast pages, and user reviews, and we chose to highlight some of the best-rated devices we could find. Each of the items covered here has a minimum of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on hundreds to thousands of user reviews, and we prioritized products described as convenient, powerful, and easy to use.
Next, we considered the price and chose to look for products under $500. Each of the tools covered here falls well below that price point, and a couple of them even cost less than $200. Finally, we checked out the product features and chose items that provide real-world utility to homeowners, pros, and hobbyists. Each item on this list provides numerous benefits, ranging from helping you maintain your lawn to clearing debris after a storm.
All that said, remember that buying tools can be a subjective experience, and your needs may differ from your neighbor's. Doing a little research and comparing brands and prices before making a decision can help you get the tool you need without extra hassle or unnecessary costs.