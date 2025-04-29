How Does Ryobi's New High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer Compare To Its Other Models?
Maintaining your car doesn't just involve taking it in for its regular preventive maintenance inspection and checking that your dashboard doesn't have any unusual blinking lights. You should make sure to keep it neat and clean, too. For the interior, the best Ryobi tools for automotive cleaning are a hand vacuum, a detail scrubber, and a spot cleaner. For the exterior, you'd want something more efficient and convenient than a microfiber towel and bucket — a pressure washer.
Lucky for you, Ryobi has recently released one that's specifically designed for cleaning your car. The High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer, the newest addition to Ryobi's line of electric pressure washers, came just in time for spring cleaning. It's compact and portable, unlike other household pressure washers. However, this isn't the first time Ryobi has released such a design. Then, how different is the new High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer compared to Ryobi's other portable pressure washer models?
Ryobi RY14AM12 performance versus other models
Browsing through Ryobi's website, you'll find three electric pressure washers that follow almost the same portable design: the new High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer (Ryobi model number RY14AM12), the 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (RY141802), and the 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (RY1419MT). All three share some resemblance to one another, especially with their compact enclosure and convenient handles at the top. But their specifications, particularly their cleaning powers, are actually far from similar.
True to its name, RY14AM12 delivers the highest water flow rate at 1.8 gallons per minute (GPM) compared to only 1.2 GPM of the other two models. This means it can spray more water every minute, ideal for quickly rinsing and flushing away dirt on the surfaces. RY14AM12 does have the lowest water pressure of 1200 pounds per square inch (PSI), though, so it doesn't provide as much cleaning force as the 1800 PSI and 1900 PSI models.
However, this combination of gentler pressure and stronger flow makes Ryobi's High Flow Pressure Washer perfect for washing your car without causing damage to the paint. Since it's only rated at 1200 PSI, it's even safe to use the pressure washer to clean your car's engine too. The other two models are also suited for cleaning your vehicle, as well as other items like patio furniture, grills, and boats. But to err on the side of caution, a lower PSI model is more recommended.
Ryobi RY14AM12 inclusions versus other models
Besides performance, Ryobi's High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer comes with accessories different from the 1800 PSI and 1900 PSI models. For one, RY14AM12's trigger handle is a lot shorter compared to the others. This lets you hold it more easily with just one hand, even with the wand attached. The included hose is also considerably longer, measuring 40 feet in total. In comparison, the 1800 PSI model only has half that length, while the 1900 PSI model's hose is at 25 feet. This extended reach eliminates the need to carry the pressure washer around the car every time you need to wash the other side.
In terms of handle attachments, the High Flow model includes four accessories well-suited for car detailing. There's the 15° nozzle for targeting embedded dirt, the 25° nozzle for routine rinse, the 40° nozzle for gentle spraying, and a foamer for when you'll use a car wash soap. The 1800 PSI features three attachments: a soap applicator, a 15° nozzle, and a turbo nozzle for cleaning tougher jobs faster. The 1900 PSI model, on the other hand, has three nozzles (15°, turbo, and soap) but no soap applicator or foamer since it already comes with a detergent tank on the body.
There are multiple other useful Ryobi pressure washer accessories you can buy separately, like the 5-in-1 nozzle and replacement turbo nozzle. They're compatible with all three of these portable pressure washer models.