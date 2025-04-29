How Does Ryobi's New High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer Compare To Its Other Models?

Browsing through Ryobi's website, you'll find three electric pressure washers that follow almost the same portable design: the new High Flow Automotive Pressure Washer (Ryobi model number RY14AM12), the 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (RY141802), and the 1900 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer (RY1419MT). All three share some resemblance to one another, especially with their compact enclosure and convenient handles at the top. But their specifications, particularly their cleaning powers, are actually far from similar.

Advertisement

True to its name, RY14AM12 delivers the highest water flow rate at 1.8 gallons per minute (GPM) compared to only 1.2 GPM of the other two models. This means it can spray more water every minute, ideal for quickly rinsing and flushing away dirt on the surfaces. RY14AM12 does have the lowest water pressure of 1200 pounds per square inch (PSI), though, so it doesn't provide as much cleaning force as the 1800 PSI and 1900 PSI models.

However, this combination of gentler pressure and stronger flow makes Ryobi's High Flow Pressure Washer perfect for washing your car without causing damage to the paint. Since it's only rated at 1200 PSI, it's even safe to use the pressure washer to clean your car's engine too. The other two models are also suited for cleaning your vehicle, as well as other items like patio furniture, grills, and boats. But to err on the side of caution, a lower PSI model is more recommended.

Advertisement