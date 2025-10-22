5 Of The Worst-Looking Ferraris To Ever Hit The Streets

Ferrari is commonly associated with notions of class and prestige, with many of the best Ferraris ever built offering an intoxicating blend of power, performance, handling, and, most of the time, looks. However, despite releasing a string of great cars over the years, the Italian automaker hasn't always nailed that final criterion. While great-looking Ferrari models like the F40 or the 288 GTO are justifiably celebrated as icons, Ferrari has also released a handful of less aesthetically pleasing cars that more than earn their reputation as some of the worst-looking Ferraris ever made.

Now, to be clear, this doesn't mean that they're necessarily bad Ferraris. I've sadly not been privileged enough to sit in any of these, let alone drive them, so don't mistake this for a judgment on the overall worth of the cars listed here. This list is only based on their aesthetics, and nothing more. And even then, I have to admit that a bad-looking Ferrari is arguably still preferable to stinkers like the Pontiac Aztek or the Lincoln Versailles.

With that said, let's lay down a few rules for the selections you'll be reading here. Firstly, I'm sticking firmly to the "hit the streets" part of our title, so prototypes or concept cars were out of contention. No Ferrari Pinin here, sadly. In addition, I also discounted one-offs or ultra-limited cars made for special clients, such as the Meera S that was built for the Saudi royal family. But with that out of the way, let's get started.