The Legendary Ferrari Daytona From Miami Vice Wasn't A Ferrari At All

"Miami Vice" will always be a neon beacon of the 1980s with its flashy pastel clothes, big-haired women, "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins blasting through analog speakers, and those fantastic cars driven by Don Johnson (James "Sonny" Crockett) and Philip Michael Thomas (Ricardo "Rico" Tubbs).

The MTV-style cop show set in Florida's flashiest city ran from 1984 to 1990 on NBC. According to Motor Trend, during the first two seasons, it was not uncommon to see Crockett driving Tubbs around in a black 1972 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spyder, a car that practically every guy wanted to own. But there was one small problem — it wasn't actually a Ferrari.

At the time, the luxury Italian sports cars were not only costly, but the '72 Spyder was very rare. A more significant issue, and something that most people likely don't realize, is that the North American division of Ferrari flatly refused to provide the show with any genuine Ferraris. It did the same for "Magnum P.I.," which forced them to use a 308 GTS instead (via Volo Cars).

That is where Al Mardekian and Tom McBurnie enter the picture.