5 Of The Most Underrated Ferraris Ever Made

Can any Ferrari truly be considered underrated? It is important not to get caught up in the mystique of the prancing horse badge, for the carmaker from Maranello has occasionally missed the mark.

An early 348 from 1989 is a prime candidate here, not least because of how good its successor, the F355, was. So too is the 208 GTB, a two-liter car only sold in Italy as a way for buyers to pay less tax. The curiously styled 308 GT4 has also struggled to find much love over the years, and you could say the boxy 400 and 412 four-seaters are an acquired taste. They are among several four-seat Ferraris that failed to get the heart racing in the way their smaller, sportier siblings do.

Indeed, our roundup of the most underrated Ferraris includes three more examples with seating for the whole family — the 456, FF, and California T — plus an unashamed wedge of 1970s nostalgia in the form of the Testarossa, and the F50, a supercar that stumbled at birth before eventually finding its feet and appreciating more recently.