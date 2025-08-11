Why Critics And Owners Hated The Ferrari Mondial

The Ferrari Mondial launched in 1980, and was immediately unique when compared to other offerings from the storied brand at the time. It was mid-engine, but sported four seats, and a much more affordable price tag. It also sported a name, rather than a number. Mondial roughly translates to 'world' or 'global' in Italian, which hinted at Ferrari's aspirations with the car.

As it happens, the name was appropriate. The Mondial performed incredibly well across global showrooms, particularly in North America, where Ferrari had previously had to pull their models off sale due to new emissions regulations. While the old V12 engines weren't clean enough to pass, the Mondial's humble 3.0-liter V8 was. Over a 12-year run, more than 6,000 examples of the Mondial were sold worldwide — and here-in lies the first issue enthusiasts have with the car.

Ferrari cars were typically produced in the hundreds, not the thousands, and so exclusivity was a big draw for owners. The Mondial wasn't alone with its high production numbers, as other models from the '80s also sold thousands of units, but they also had some performance on its side. The Mondial did not. This was the other main issue with the baby Ferrari — the tiny V8 kicked out only 214 horsepower, and 181 lb-ft of torque. This meant darting from zero-to-60 mph took almost 10 seconds, which was over two seconds slower than the comparable Lamborghini Jalpa, and almost three seconds behind that of a Porsche 928.