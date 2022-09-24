The Reason The Lamborghini Jalpa Was A Failure

Even if you aren't a car enthusiast, you've heard of Lamborghini. Models like the Countach, Diablo, Gallardo, and Aventador are historically important examples of automotive design. If you're a video game fan, you're likely familiar with the Lamborghini Murcielago, which is found on the cover of "Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2." Suffice it to say, it's an iconic brand.

For a brand as flashy as Lamborghini, it's hard to imagine it having a few under-the-radar cars. The 1970 Lamborghini Jarama, for example, was meant to be a comfortable cruiser and was unassuming, at least compared to other Lamborghini models. The company's founder Ferruccio Lamborghini even took a liking to the Jarama, according to Lamborghini. Some models from the Italian automaker weren't as lucky, and one such car was the Lamborghini Jalpa.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a truly dismal car in Lamborghini's history, but the Jalpa misses the mark compared to just about every other car in the company's history. According to Lamborghini's official history, the Jalpa was a sports car designed not for fire-breathing wild-eyed runs around a track, but for comfort. It was also the last Lamborghini with a V8 engine until the Lamborghini Urus SUV. Compared to Lamborghini's incredible track record of hit cars, the Jalpa was a definite misfire.