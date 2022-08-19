The Reason Why Lamborghini Won't Build A New Miura

Last year, Lamborghini unveiled the second iteration of the iconic Countach. It featured some of the same striking angular design cues that made the original car so eye-catching way back in the 1970s and 80s. Dubbed the Countach LPI 800-4, it featured a rear-mounted V12 paired with a hybrid system putting out over 800 horsepower. It was limited to 112 units, according to a Lamborghini press release. To the cynics, the new Countach is an Aventador with a body kit. For the nostalgic, it's a fresh take on one of the wildest supercars ever made.

Regardless of public opinion, the Countach LPI 800-4 sold out basically immediately after releasing last year, according to Top Gear. You can't help but imagine what a modernized Diablo or Miura would look like.

Despite the success, don't get your hopes up for a reimagined Lamborghini Miura, or any Lamborghini design for that matter. The automaker says they are only looking towards the future now.