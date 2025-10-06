11 More Affordable Alternatives To The Hyundai Tucson

Thanks to the ever-growing demand for the crossover, almost every major automaker selling its cars in the U.S. offers a solid lineup of SUVs to choose from. Particularly, the crossovers coming out of Asia are usually the ones setting the standards at the more affordable end of the segment. Hyundai is one of the brands competing at the very top of the industry's leading area, largely thanks to the compact Tucson, the best-selling SUV from the Korean automaker in 2025 so far.

Refreshed for the 2025 model year, there weren't many issues that we found with the Tucson during our review of the SUV. Powered by a 2.5L inline-four engine, you get a decent power output of 187 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque, which is there or thereabouts with its direct rivals. Inside, the Tucson's cargo space measures at 41.2 cubic feet behind the rear seats, a number that's tough to beat among the compact crossovers. There's also no shortage of tech inside the cabin, such as the now-standard 12.3-inch center touchscreen, allowing the Tucson to earn its $29,200 starting price tag.

While the 2026 Tucson isn't priced out of the ordinary for its type, a handful of manufacturers manage to offer equally compelling models for even less. Understandably, those priced notably below the Tucson won't be able to match it in every department, but the following 11 nameplates stand out in their own way within the jam-packed crossover scene.