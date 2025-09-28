Every Major Tractor Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Founded in 1946 in Brno, the Czech Republic, Zetor is a popular brand known for making simple, cheap, and durable tractors that work hard and are easy to repair. Some of the models that stood out include the Proxima series for handling general farm work, the Utilix series for smaller jobs, and the Crystal series for powering through intensive tasks like ploughing. But these days, the market has changed, and the simplicity that once made Zetor attractive so many years ago is now one of the factors limiting its appeal to many commercial farms.

The company's recent sales figures say it all. Sales reached up to 4,178 in 2014, but since then, they dropped to 1,743 units in 2022 and dropped even more to 1,026 units in 2023. Zetor has made progress on its existing range with the New Series 6, but there are not enough high-tech features compared to the larger global manufacturers.

Some farmers in North America and Australia have also shared their dissatisfaction with parts availability and limited dealership networks. As an owner, that means you could have a rugged and efficient tractor, but if something catastrophic happens, your tractor will be out of commission till you find replacements parts.