The CLAAS Cougar Is The World's Largest Mower (And Here's Why You Can't Use It On Your Lawn)

While you might sit atop a 60-inch zero-turn mower feeling mighty, the truth is that you have nothing on the monstrous CLAAS Cougar 1400. Of course, even the Cougar pales in size next to Big Bud, the largest tractor ever built. Considered the world's largest self-propelled mower, the Cougar 1400 includes five cutting decks: three in front and one on each side. This means, depending on the configuration, you could mow down up to 45-foot-wide swaths, operating at as much as 13 miles per hour. Boasting 480 horsepower, mechanical four-wheel drive, and DISCO cutterbar design, this machine offers plenty of performance, paired with rugged construction.

However, there are several reasons why neither you nor any of your neighbors will be climbing onboard one of these colossal machines to mow a yard. For one thing, CLAAS doesn't manufacture the Cougar 1400 any longer, and you can only find them up for auction occasionally, such as one model listed on Farmers Weekly, which sold in 2022 in the U.K. for £39,000 ($51,924). Secondly, this machine is designed for industrial-sized farming operations with hundreds of acres. Not only would its sheer size make storing it in a residential neighborhood impossible, but its bulk just isn't designed to navigate compact areas.