When you think of big machines, tractors probably don't top the list. But once you meet Big Bud, that changes fast. The Big Bud 747 isn't your average farm tractor. It's literally the Goliath of agriculture, as it's big and powerful enough to out-muscle an entire squad of standard tractors. There's no denying that it was built to tear through acres of tough soil like butter, and turn heads while doing so.

The Big Bud 747 was built in 1977 by Northern Manufacturing in Havre, Montana. It was originally designed for the Rossi Brothers, who were cotton farmers in California. It is the world's largest tractor, unmatched in scale, power, and legacy. Big Bud isn't just about size and muscle. It's a symbol of American engineering. While it was built for work, it became a legend. Over the decades, it's plowed through thousands of acres. It has also survived tire shortages and even enjoyed a brief retirement before roaring back to life. But why does one machine built nearly 50 years ago still get this much attention? Here's all about Big Bud, the largest tractor ever built.