All About Big Bud, The Largest Tractor Ever Built
When you think of big machines, tractors probably don't top the list. But once you meet Big Bud, that changes fast. The Big Bud 747 isn't your average farm tractor. It's literally the Goliath of agriculture, as it's big and powerful enough to out-muscle an entire squad of standard tractors. There's no denying that it was built to tear through acres of tough soil like butter, and turn heads while doing so.
The Big Bud 747 was built in 1977 by Northern Manufacturing in Havre, Montana. It was originally designed for the Rossi Brothers, who were cotton farmers in California. It is the world's largest tractor, unmatched in scale, power, and legacy. Big Bud isn't just about size and muscle. It's a symbol of American engineering. While it was built for work, it became a legend. Over the decades, it's plowed through thousands of acres. It has also survived tire shortages and even enjoyed a brief retirement before roaring back to life. But why does one machine built nearly 50 years ago still get this much attention? Here's all about Big Bud, the largest tractor ever built.
Get to know Big Bud
Big Bud's custom design aimed at replacing a fleet of tractors with one absolute monster. It measures 27 feet long, 14 feet tall, and stretches about 20 feet wide over its dual wheels. It was originally outfitted with two Detroit Diesel 8V92T engines. This resulted in a 16-cylinder juggernaut that displaced 92 cubic inches per cylinder. Together, the engines produced 760 horsepower at first before getting gradual upgrades. The upgrades peaked at a 1,100 horsepower output. Fuel economy? Let's just say it has a 1,000-gallon diesel tank because when you're this big, sipping fuel isn't really an option.
Big Bud is, unsurprisingly, one of the most expensive tractors ever made, at a reported cost of $1.3 million when adjusted for inflation. Weighing in at 100,000 pounds with 35,000 extra pounds when ballasted, it needed a sturdy frame. This frame has the capacity to pull 80-foot-wide cultivators across thousands of acres. It can till more than an acre per minute, eating up fields that would take smaller tractors all day. Its eight 8-foot-tall tires give it traction and balance. While its 6-speed Twin Disc transmission made sure it never hesitated under pressure.
Big Bud is tired but not retired
After leaving the Rossi Brothers farm, Big Bud worked at Willowbrook Farm, where it was put to use for dip ripping purposes. It was here that it was initially retired, showing that even giants get sidelined. Big Bud's downfall wasn't horsepower or decay. It was tires. The custom 8-foot tires it rode on became impossible to replace after the manufacturer went out of business. An issue that makes you realize why heavy-duty machinery like tanks don't use wheels and tires. For years, Big Bud sat idle. Too big to move, too unique to use, and too legendary to scrap. But then came the Williams brothers. These Montana farmers bought Big Bud, gave it some love, and kept it on display while hunting for tire solutions.
It wasn't until 2020 that Goodyear Tires came through with a new custom set. This revived the icon and put it back on a Montana field with the Williams' farm. Beyond the fields, Big Bud moonlights as a star attraction. It shows up at farm shows and machinery expos, drawing crowds like a celebrity. In 2023, Rome and Big Equipment unveiled the new Big Bud tractors at Con Expo. But it was not quite the same as the classic and legendary Big Bud.