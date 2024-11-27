When (And Why) Did Ford Stop Making Tractors?

The Ford Motor Company has a long, rich history in which it has created a specific image for itself among the public. It's known as a rugged, American-made brand that has been on the cutting edge of automobile technology since the early 20th century, and it has created everything from cars to trucks and SUVs — including some especially large models. What some may not know is that Ford hasn't always been about vehicles designed for the open road. Early on, it even got into the tractor game.

Yes, once upon a time, Ford was one of the few car companies that made tractors. Its founder, Henry Ford, was fascinated by such technology in the early 1900s, cobbling together an experimental tractor dubbed the "automotive plow" around 1906. By 1917, the Fordson tractor became a reality, paving the way for a whole line of Ford-made tractors in the coming decades.

Some of its best-known models beyond the Fordson include the Ford Model 9N; the Ford Model 600, 700, 800, and 900; and the Ford Model 2000, 4000, and 6000, to name a few. Ford tractors notably went to aid in food production in Britain during World War I and helped out farmers in the United States during World War II.

Ultimately, though, the company wasn't to remain in the agricultural game forever, letting it go just before the dawn of the new millennium.

