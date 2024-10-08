6 Largest Trucks And SUVs That Ford Ever Made

Some drivers may look down on smaller vehicles, or on the great behemoths that may be blocking them from a parking space. The fact is, though, different vehicles suit different drivers. For brands like Ford, then, the key is to cater as effectively as possible to as many drivers' needs as they can. This calls for smaller vehicles like the Ford Fiesta, but also for some mid-size models and, of course, some real powerhouses on the other end of the scale. To that end, Ford has created some truly sizable trucks and SUVs.

For many drivers, model families like the long-running F-Series are the most iconic Fords around. For the '25 model year, the F-150 comes with a standard 2.7L EcoBoost V6, which is the smallest yet still relatively hefty model. The famous family shows no signs of running out of steam, and is quite the formidable prospect at up to 243.5 inches long and a cab height of up to 76.9 inches in its King Ranch SuperCrew guise.

This hefty new model is in an interesting place in terms of Ford's wider history. Let's take a look at some of the biggest trucks and SUVs the brand has ever made, from powerful pickups to supersized SUVs and a truly record-breaking EV thatquite decisively put the long in long journey.

