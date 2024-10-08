6 Largest Trucks And SUVs That Ford Ever Made
Some drivers may look down on smaller vehicles, or on the great behemoths that may be blocking them from a parking space. The fact is, though, different vehicles suit different drivers. For brands like Ford, then, the key is to cater as effectively as possible to as many drivers' needs as they can. This calls for smaller vehicles like the Ford Fiesta, but also for some mid-size models and, of course, some real powerhouses on the other end of the scale. To that end, Ford has created some truly sizable trucks and SUVs.
For many drivers, model families like the long-running F-Series are the most iconic Fords around. For the '25 model year, the F-150 comes with a standard 2.7L EcoBoost V6, which is the smallest yet still relatively hefty model. The famous family shows no signs of running out of steam, and is quite the formidable prospect at up to 243.5 inches long and a cab height of up to 76.9 inches in its King Ranch SuperCrew guise.
This hefty new model is in an interesting place in terms of Ford's wider history. Let's take a look at some of the biggest trucks and SUVs the brand has ever made, from powerful pickups to supersized SUVs and a truly record-breaking EV thatquite decisively put the long in long journey.
Ford Excursion
Ford has a way of naming its larger vehicles in a way that suggests they're rugged, powerful, and suited for long trips, from the Ranger to the Explorer and the Excursion. The latter has a particular distinction among the brand's repertoire: In November 1999, Popular Science declared it to be "the biggest sport-utility on the planet." Weighing in at 7,000 lbs, it was an intimidating prospect, with engine options ranging from the V8 5.4l to a turbodiesel 7.3l.
This debut model arrived in 2000. In terms of its raw dimensions, this monstrous nine-seater was 79.9 inches wide and 226.4 inches long, standing 77.4 inches tall and boasting a wheelbase that measured 137.1 inches. It was a roomy model that allowed a lot of passenger and cargo space, with 108.3 cubic feet of the latter behind the middle row, mathcing that with a formidable tank that could hold slightly over 44 gallons of gas.
Weighing almost twice as much as the GMT-800 Suburban, the primary issue the Excursion faced was one that was probably predictable: limited fuel economy. It was achieving just 16,283 sales by 2005. This year would be the mighty model's last, as the Ford Excursion was discontinued shortly after its introduction. The Excursion was so anomalously big at the time, in fact, that the then-novel BlockerBeam was added to protect smaller vehicles should accidents occur.
[Featured image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and resized | Public Domain]
Ford Expedition Platinum MAX 2024
In the name of any product, 'Max' is not to be used lightly. When every letter is capitalized to boot, it's vital to put your money where your mouth is. This was the task that Ford set for itself with the Ford Expedition Platinum MAX.
In one sense, the Platinum MAX isn't quite as excessive a behemoth as the Excursion. It measures 76.4 inches tall, 221.9 inches long and 93.4 inches wide with its mirrors extended. Strictly dimensions-wise, then, the latter model has the edge. In the almost twenty years that have passed since the Excursion ceased production, though, significant changes have been made in Ford's SUVs.
The Platinum MAX is able to outperform the Excursion, with 480 lb-ft of torque and 400 hp in its King Ranch and Limited guises as well as the Platinum. A 3.5 liter V6 EcoBoost powers it to these heights, and as its name might suggest, it offers improved efficiency, at an estimated 16 city, 21 highway in its 4x4 configuration.
As the most luxurious model, the Platinum MAX comes equipped with a wide selection of high-end features, including BlueCruise functionality and a massage feature in the front seats, on top of the three rows of seats that comfortably accommodate the driver and seven companions. As might be expected, though, it comes with a price tag as sizable as its frame, at $83,000 for this edition.
[Featured image by Bull-Doser via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and resized | Public Domain]
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Pickup trucks are a very different type of vehicle to the Ford heavyweights we've seen so far. The priority here isn't necessarily seating as many passengers as practical, but more on power and cargo capacity. They're often working vehicles, and this is emphasized by the virtues of one of the most powerful models in the Blue Oval's truck lineup: the Ford F-350 Super Duty SuperCAB XLT.
The Super Duty F-Series family arrived for the 1999 model year, and with options including a 7.4 liter turbo-diesel or a V-10 measured at 6.8 liters, that year's Ford F-350 Super Duty Super Cab XLT was capable of some impressive feats. Its gross 9,990 lb body was gutsy enough to tow up to 12,500 lbs. This is the approximate weight of a grown African elephant, for reference. With an 8.1 inch ground clearance and measurements of 247.6 inches long, 76.3 inch high and width of 95.5 inches, it's a formidable machine, as its curb weight of 6360 lbs will testify.
Whether a Super Duty is a practical purchase, of course, is a question for the individual driver to answer. Vehicles of this size, after all, may be intended for duty with a capital D. As Car and Driver put it when reviewing the model back in August of 1998, it could be considered "far, far more truck than most of us need."
Ford F-750
There are few truck families as renowned and long-lived as Ford's F-Series. From the first F-Series Super Duty and even before that, it's been clear that Ford is far from a stranger to the virtues that make a pickup tick. They're hefty, rugged machines, often unfazed by less-than-optimal terrain, and these qualities are certainly apparent in the F-750.
While it's true that a 50,000-lb F-750 (at its absolute maximum laden weight in straight frame diesel configuration) isn't going to handle quite like a friendly little Nissan Quashqai, its intimidating frame belies a ride that is intended to put practicality and comfort first. In its 2025 incarnation, the F-750 boasts a BBC of just short of 150 inches long in its very largest diesel guise.
Generally speaking, diesel engines offer higher torque and so power, and the V8 Power Stroke that dwells within the diesel F-750 lives up to its name with 700 lb-ft of torque. With a wheelbase measurement of 176 inches and height of 95.2 inches, it's all around one of the world's largest medium-duty trucks. It also weighs in at 3746 lbs (rear axle) and 6294 lbs (front axle). Despite its hefty nature, it also comes equipped with TorqShift HD auto transmission, Bosch HydroMax traction control brakes and other driver-friendly features to distract from the fact that you're behind the wheel of a true behemoth.
[Featured image by Jason Lawrence via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and resized | CC BY 2.0]
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford has outlined the strategy behind its implementation of electric vehicles, and there's certainly logic to it. It's making electric versions of some of the brand's most recognizable and popular vehicle families. A significant step to encouraging would-be EV buyers to take the plunge is to ensure that you can offer a vehicle they'll recognize — that has a familiarity factor even if the powertrain is very different. Those experienced with the Blue Oval's output will know that this can only mean one thing: An electric Ford F-150.
In April 2024, Ford North America General Manager John Emmert boasted that the family "has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for 47 years, the best-selling vehicle of any kind in the U.S. for 42 years," and so was born the F-150 Lightning. It arrived in style in July 2019, when chief engineer Linda Zhang used a prototype model to tow a one-million-pound convoy of railcars.
Debuting in the 2022 model year, the first iteration of the F-150 Lightning wasn't habitually hauling more than one million pounds of weight, but the pickup was no slouch either, with 775 lb-ft of torque and 580 hp. At 80 inches wide and 78 inches high, with a curb weight of 6855 lbs, it's a formidable addition to a wider family known for its size and strength. As of the '24 model year, the Extended Range Lighting is capable of reaching a range of 320 miles.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
To close out our rundown of some of Ford's most formidable vehicles, let's take a look at another very unique kind of model. The Mustang Mach-E, just like the F-150 Lightning, demonstrates that you don't need to be an ICE model to be very long, in more ways than one. Those drivers wary of the range aspect of an EV will surely be impressed to hear of the Mach-E's astonishing feat in August 2024: In its Mach-E Premium Extended Range SUV RWD Auto guise, the model embarked on a 569.64 mile sponsored drive through the United Kingdom. This was achieved without a recharge, hitting the milestone for the longest single-charge EV drive ever.
How fitting that the model used for the longest EV ride to date was also one of the longest EVs around. Ford's Mustang Mach-E measures approximately 82.5 inches wide, 64 inches high and 185.5 inches long in a Premium edition. The model's capacity, as you might expect, is very sizable too. The Mustang name has been long associated with the lengthy, stylish excess of the pony car, after all, and it has a considerable 634 lb-ft torque and 480 horsepower too.
This model has a Premium variant that also typically tops out at 320 miles in range, just as the electric F-150 does. The difference for the model is a 91.0 kWh battery, up from the base model's 70 kWh version.