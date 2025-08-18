Who Owns Kubota Tractors And Where Are They Made?

Kubota Tractors, famous for its bright orange farming equipment, is owned by the larger Kubota Corporation. The Kubota Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and it has been ever since Kubota's journey started way back in 1890, when Gonshiro Kubota established what would, at first, be a metal casting company.

Kubota's reach expanded over time, allowing the once-small company to transform into one of the world's key players of tractor production. Today, Kubota produces a wide range of agricultural machines, such as its range of reliable zero-turn Kubota mowers.

The Kubota Corporation's reach has spread not just throughout Japan, but across the globe too. It has expanded operations far and wide, establishing itself across multiple continents. Notably, Kubota entered the U.S. tractor market in 1969, and the brand's footprint has grown larger ever since.

The majority of Kubota tractors sold in North America are built at the Kubota plant in Gainesville, Georgia, which would eventually become the North American headquarters in 1988. Another U.S. plant, this time based in Illinois, handles engine production.

The manufacturing process is not isolated though, as some components are made in Japan prior to being shipped overseas for assembly. However, the big picture is that Kubota Corporation in Japan owns Kubota Tractors, even though a large portion of them are made in the United States, particularly those built for American customers.