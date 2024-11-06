What Is An RTV Vehicle, And How Is It Different Than An ATV?

When it comes to vehicles that can handle rough and uneven dirt roads, we're pretty spoiled for choices. Even putting aside full-sized off-roading cars like Jeeps, there are plenty of smaller vehicles that fit the same niche. The most prominent examples of these kinds of vehicles are ATVs and UTVs, which can be ridden for both work and pleasure purposes. ATVs in particular are quite fun, with offerings from brands like Yamaha featuring exceptionally sleek designs. However, ATVs and UTVs aren't the only vehicles on rugged pathways of the world, and we're not talking about three-wheeled all-terrain cycles. There's another option available with a similarly abbreviated name: RTVs.

Considering ATVs and UTVs already occupy the majority of the off-roading niche, you might wonder what the purpose is of yet another off-roading vehicle, and what even differentiates it from its contemporaries. Compared to the headliners, RTVs do have a lot of similarities, but also a few major distinctions that may make them better suited for certain kinds of roads and tasks. There are definitely a few drives you could make with an ATV if you already have one, but depending on what you plan on using it for, an RTV may be the better option.