Our Favorite Car Trends Of The 1990s

The automotive industry endured a dark age that began in the early 1970s and lasted well into the 1980s, a period often referred to as the Malaise Era. A pair of oil crises in 1973 and 1979, along with anti-pollution regulations, produced underpowered, under-engineered cars that have mostly, and rightly, been forgotten. Some of the worst car trends we've ever seen and some of the worst V8 engines in history had their origins in this time.

By 1990, the industry had awakened from its long slumber. Carmakers increasingly adopted electronic fuel injection or its variant, gasoline direct injection (GDi), along with weight-saving manufacturing techniques like unibody construction, resulting in faster cars with better handling. Designs evolved beyond the typically boxy styles of the '80s. New technologies began to appear, such as electronic stability control (ESC) and connectivity features, both of which remain very common today. Safety features like airbags became common in the '90s.

By the end of that decade, cars were recognizably modern, both inside and out. A driver born in the twenty-first century could jump behind the wheel of a typical 1999 model that's in good condition and feel right at home. Those of us with more than a few gray hairs may have nostalgia for cars like the incredible, Lamborghini-beating 1980s Buick Grand National, but even we have to admit that cars of the '90s, on average, were far better than their '80s predecessors. Here are five more of our favorite car trends from that decade.