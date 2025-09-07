5 Of The Worst V8 Engines In Automotive History

The V8 engine is a French invention. Popularized and mythologized in American form, it was patented by French engineer Leon Levavasseur, but the symmetry of eight cylinders pumping in concert appealed to many as a steady and reliable source of power.

The V8 hit the ground running and became popular under the hood of Ford and Cadillac vehicles, and it never really died. Even in these heady days of battery-powered motors and small-displacement turbocharged Ecoboost engines, high-end brands opt for twin-turbo V8 engines when it comes to delivering maximum power for as much of the time as possible.

Some of the best engines made by major automakers are V8s, and nearly every builder has developed a major V8 program. Most have multiple, with some going into history as the finest power plants devised in the industrial age, while others washed away in the slipstream. These are some of the V8 engines that once represented the hopes of a company, and let those hopes down.