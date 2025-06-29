How Ford EcoBoost Engines Work: A Complete Guide

In case you missed it, the automotive industry has been on a steady trajectory of internal combustion engine (ICE) downsizing for years. Battery-powered electric vehicles may capture most of the limelight these days, but the old ICE isn't extinct yet. However, to ensure these gas-powered mills remain capable of keeping up with ever-tightening emissions regulations, automakers have leaned hard into the world of turbocharging.

Turbocharged engines are nothing new, as defunct carmaker Oldsmobile debuted the first mass-produced car with a turbocharger back in 1962 on the F-85 Cutlass Coupe. Today, you can find this forced induction approach in the lineup of nearly every major auto manufacturer. However, few have managed to market turbocharging as effectively as Ford. When the Detroit carmaker rolled out its modern lineup of boosted engines 15 years ago, it gave the powertrain a name: EcoBoost.

Since then, the EcoBoost engine has expanded throughout Ford's lineup with three-, four-, and six-cylinder versions. There is more to how the EcoBoost engine works beyond turbocharging, but the overarching idea from Ford was to build a powertrain with better performance and fuel efficiency than the larger, naturally aspirated engines common to icons like the Mustang and F-150.