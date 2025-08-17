Where Are Maserati's Cars Made And Who Owns The Company Today?

Maserati's roots are unmistakably Italian. Founded in 1914 by the six Maserati brothers in Bologna, Italy, the brand has never strayed from its homeland, although that's not to say that the brand has enjoyed a simple existence. Today, and much like how they have been for the last 80 years, Maserati's headquarters are in Modena, a city that also plays host to several other high-performance marques, chiefly Ferrari. 2025 sees Maserati cars such as the GranTurismo and GranCabrio coming out of its historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant in the city. The fact that every Maserati, from the flagship MC20 through to the practical Levante, which we test-drove and reviewed in 2022, still rolls out of an Italian factory is a rarity in an era of globalized car production, and surely a solid selling point for fans of the brand.

As for who currently owns Maserati, that would be Stellantis. This automotive giant was born in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot SA. Maserati changed hands more than once before its current ownership, passing from the founding brothers to the Orsi family in 1937, then through several other owners before Fiat Chrysler took control in 1993. The current setup sees Maserati operate alongside other Stellantis brands, such as Jeep, Peugeot, and Alfa Romeo — another storied Italian automaker.