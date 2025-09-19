5 Cheap Cars That Consumer Reports Recommends You Buy
A car's MSRP gives buyers an idea about the average price a particular model goes for. However, it does not include fees like destination charges, add-ons, and dealer markups, among others. So, the sticker price is often much higher than what you would find on the manufacturer's website.
But, even in this economy, Consumer Reports found cheap cars that offered great value. So, if you're looking for an affordable daily driver that won't break the bank, these are some of the models you should consider. Note that the prices listed below are based on average transaction prices, not just the MSRP, so this is what car buyers are actually paying in dealerships.
Of course, the cost of these vehicles will still vary, based on your location, current demand, and even your salesperson. But with these numbers in mind, you'll come in armed with knowledge and avoid some of the mistakes when buying a car from a dealership.
Kia Forte
The Kia Forte is a great little compact car that offers a bit of performance and handling fun. Unfortunately, the company killed it off in the United States for the 2024 model year and replaced it with the K4. Nevertheless, you might still find some Kia Forte models at your favorite dealer, and its discontinued state means you're more than likely to get a good deal on it versus other current vehicles.
The 2024 Forte GT we reviewed had a starting price of $24,690 (with a $1,155 destination charge), but with dealers likely looking to offload older models, you could likely get it at a similar price. If you don't need the sporty trim and all the other extras, Consumer Reports recommends the Forte in the LXS IVT trim, which has an MSRP of $20,490. While its average transaction price is slightly higher at $21,368, it still places the car squarely within the realm of affordable models.
Nissan Sentra
If you're looking for a daily driver that can turn heads without breaking the bank, the 2025 Nissan Sentra is another vehicle to consider. Even though it's an affordable car, the company did not go cheap on the interior, and you also get a spacious cabin to fit even the tallest of passengers.
It has a base price of $21,590 with a $1,195 shipping and handling fee, bringing the cost to around $22,785. This makes it one of the most affordable new cars in the US, and similarly gets a recommendation from Consumer Reports.
According to statistics, this compact sedan has an average transaction price of $21,938. This is based on the 2024 Nissan Sentra with its $21,820 sticker price, meaning buyers are paying a $118 premium on average. Nevertheless, you really won't miss out on much between these two model years, and you'll save more than $800 by going with the older year model.
Toyota Corolla
Of course, when it comes to affordability and value in cars, you will almost always find a Toyota model in the list. This rings true today, and Consumer Reports lists the humble Toyota Corolla as one of its cheapest recommended cars. Despite being one of the company's entry-level models, the Corolla is available in three different options: the base Corolla, the hybrid version, and the sporty hatchback.
All of these received a recommendation from Consumer Reports, but since we're looking for the cheapest option, we'll stick with the base Corolla sedan. The 2025 model in the LE trim has a base MSRP of $22,725, making it quite an affordable option. Last year's model is more affordable at just $22,050, but its average transaction price is $22,322. Although you're paying a $272 premium, this is still cheaper than the MSRP for the 2025 model, making it an absolute steal.
At this price, you're still getting the same reliable engine, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the company's standard suite of safety features in Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. So, if you want to avoid long-term headaches, the Toyota Corolla is the way to go.
Nissan Kicks
Sedans are often the cheapest available options when you want to buy a new car. But if you want a slightly bigger and taller ride, Nissan is offering an affordable subcompact SUV in the Nissan Kicks. This vehicle is currently available in two flavors, too. There's the 2025 Nissan Kicks, and the older generation version, which the company cutely calls Nissan Kicks Play.
Neither model is exactly mind-blowing, but they will get the job done of taking you wherever you need to go — and cheaply, too, with the newer generation ranking in our list of non-hybrid SUVs with the best gas mileage. But, more importantly, it's a cheap SUV that Consumer Reports recommends for penny pinchers.
The K2025 Kicks SV has a starting price of $23,680, while the Kicks Play (which is actually just the first-gen base model Nissan Kicks) is priced at $21,520. However, reality would soon bite you, as the average transaction price is $23,998 (versus $22,910 asking price for a 2024 model in the SV trim), showing that demand for SUVs is high and unlikely to go down any time soon. This means you need to pay over a thousand-dollar premium just to get your hands on one of the most affordable SUVs. But even then, it's still one of the most affordable SUV options out there.
Hyundai Elantra
If you want to treat yourself a little bit but still want to stick to a budget, you should consider the Hyundai Elantra. This compact sedan offers amazing looks, and if you want practicality and performance rolled into one without sacrificing affordability, you should opt for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra N variant.
This car is more than just looks, though. It offers great handling while being comfortable to use daily. It also has a spacious interior and is available with a hybrid engine if fuel economy is one of your concerns.
The 2025 Elantra starts at $22,125 for the SE base trim, while the SEL Sport bumps this up to $23,250. On the other hand, the sticker price for the 2024 Hyundai Elantra SEL has an MSRP of $23,575. However, the average transaction price for this trim and model is $24,539, meaning you'll have to pay almost $1,000 over sticker to get this vehicle. But if you consider its looks and what you get, that's a price many would be willing to pay for a daily driver that stands out from the crowd.