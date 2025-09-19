5 Cheap Cars That Consumer Reports Recommends You Buy

A car's MSRP gives buyers an idea about the average price a particular model goes for. However, it does not include fees like destination charges, add-ons, and dealer markups, among others. So, the sticker price is often much higher than what you would find on the manufacturer's website.

But, even in this economy, Consumer Reports found cheap cars that offered great value. So, if you're looking for an affordable daily driver that won't break the bank, these are some of the models you should consider. Note that the prices listed below are based on average transaction prices, not just the MSRP, so this is what car buyers are actually paying in dealerships.

Of course, the cost of these vehicles will still vary, based on your location, current demand, and even your salesperson. But with these numbers in mind, you'll come in armed with knowledge and avoid some of the mistakes when buying a car from a dealership.