A Week With Chevy's Electric BrightDrop Had Me Dreaming Of The Quiet Van Life

When asked if I wanted to spend a week with the BrightDrop, then, I couldn't say no. What's interesting is that the EV isn't quite as out of reach as you might think it is.

You don't — counter to what you might expect, and how other vendors of electric vans have set things up — need to be a business in order to buy a BrightDrop. In fact, GM recently tried to make access for regular consumers even more straightforward. As well as dropping the whole "separate brand" in favor of the familiar bowtie, you can also order one alongside a Traverse or Tahoe at a lot of standard Chevy dealerships.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

They'll sell you one of two models: the BrightDrop 400, which is just shy of 20 feet in length (and the model Chevy loaned me), and the BrightDrop 600, just over 24 feet long. Both come in single-motor front-wheel drive form, or dual-motor all-wheel drive, and the 104.4 kWh "Standard Range" battery by default. AWD versions can be upgraded to the 173.3 kWh "Max Range" battery.