5 Things To Check Before Buying A Used Subaru

Getting a used car is a big task, as there are several things that you must check before finalizing a purchase. Plus, the new and used car markets aren't getting cheaper either. According to Kelly Blue Book, the average used car price reached $25,527 in July, which is $185 higher than the previous month. The supply of used cars across the U.S. has also dipped in the past few years, especially after COVID. A fresh report by Edmunds suggests that now you have to pay an inflated price of $30,000 for a 3-year-old used car, the highest since 2023, also indicating the gap between new and used cars is shrinking.

Edmunds further reported that $20,000 new cars have almost disappeared, with brands now setting $25,000 as the new baseline. Subaru, in particular, is quite popular in the used car market for its reliability, safety ratings, loyal customer base, and fuel efficiency, among other factors. There are several models that you can pick if you want a used Subaru, but this shouldn't be done before conducting a thorough check. Similar to other car brands, Subarus are also prone to several known issues that aren't limited to a particular model.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of things that you should check before buying a used Subaru. Though not exhaustive, this guide will give you an idea of what to look for in a Subaru when shopping in the used car market and help you avoid making a hasty decision.