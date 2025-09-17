13 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Cruisers, Ranked

Nothing kills a long joy ride like watching your fuel gauge drop like a rock. This has been an age-old problem for many riders who want a bike that's both stylish and fuel-efficient. In the past, they'd be stuck between picking a powerful V-twin engine that consumed a lot of gas or settling for plain old commuter bikes. But today's cruisers are different as they offer better mileage without sacrificing the comfort and power that make cruising so enjoyable.

As such, fuel efficiency is becoming a big factor in selecting a cruiser bike. So before you buy a cruiser, you should start considering the factors that make it fuel-efficient, like the engine design, gearing, and weight. If it sounds complicated, there's no need to panic, because we've compiled a list of 13 of the most fuel-efficient cruiser motorcycles, as well as the type of riders that stand to gain the most from these bikes.