13 Of The Most Fuel-Efficient Cruisers, Ranked
Nothing kills a long joy ride like watching your fuel gauge drop like a rock. This has been an age-old problem for many riders who want a bike that's both stylish and fuel-efficient. In the past, they'd be stuck between picking a powerful V-twin engine that consumed a lot of gas or settling for plain old commuter bikes. But today's cruisers are different as they offer better mileage without sacrificing the comfort and power that make cruising so enjoyable.
As such, fuel efficiency is becoming a big factor in selecting a cruiser bike. So before you buy a cruiser, you should start considering the factors that make it fuel-efficient, like the engine design, gearing, and weight. If it sounds complicated, there's no need to panic, because we've compiled a list of 13 of the most fuel-efficient cruiser motorcycles, as well as the type of riders that stand to gain the most from these bikes.
Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
Looking for a cruiser that balances fuel efficiency with fun rides? Yamaha's Bolt R-Spec might have something exciting for you. This bike comes with an efficient, air-cooled V-twin engine with a 942cc displacement, delivering a solid 53 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. For riders, that means great performance, especially at low- to mid-range speeds.
For those wondering about how fast the Bolt R-Spec is, several owners have reported top speeds of up to 105 mph. The Bolt R-Spec also features a 3.4-gallon fuel tank, achieving an estimated 51 mpg thanks to its fuel injection system and smart ignition timing.
The bike also has good ergonomics, with a seat height of just 27.2 inches, so most riders can easily plant both feet on the ground when stopped. Plus, with a ground clearance of 5.1 inches, the Bolt R-Spec feels nimble, making it a great choice for city riding. And here's something really cool: The Bolt R-Spec is easy to customize. There are plenty of parts available, so you can tailor the bike to match your style and preferences.
Kawasaki Vulcan S (EN650)
When it comes to fuel-efficient motorcycles, the Kawasaki Vulcan S sits on almost every list. It uses a lightweight 649cc parallel-twin engine that's both powerful and smooth. Combined with modern fuel injection and smart gear ratios, the Vulcan S strikes a great balance between performance and fuel economy.
One of the bike's standout features is its impressive fuel consumption rate of around 52 mpg. If you're cruising on the highway, you might even see that number climb higher. The Vulcan S has a fuel capacity of 3.7 gallons, so you can expect to travel around 180 to 200 miles on a full tank. This bike also helps you manage your fuel consumption. The Vulcan S is equipped with an electronic engine control system that optimizes efficiency and includes an economical riding indicator. When the ECO mark is lit, it means you're riding efficiently, while a turned-off mark signals higher fuel usage.
Is the Vulcan S a good motorcycle for beginners? Definitely. Its parallel-twin engine and low weight boost handling, making it easy to maneuver. Plus, the Kawasaki Ergo-Fit system allows riders to find their ideal riding position instead of forcing themselves to adapt to a "one-size-fits-all" setup.
Kawasaki Eliminator
What seems to be the most approachable Kawasaki cruiser yet, the Eliminator offers a streamlined, low design with comfortable seating and tight handling for riders of all levels. The Eliminator features a 451cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine, giving you enough power to ride wherever you want. It also uses a fuel injection system and electronic ignition, ensuring the bike starts reliably every time.
The bike has an impressive fuel economy of an estimated 62 mpg. Combined with a fuel tank capacity of 3.4 gallons, you can realistically go up to 200 miles on a full tank. It also features a seat height of 29 inches, and its weight is lighter than the Rebel 500 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The Eliminator may be a slightly underrated model, but it's one of the best Kawasaki options for city riding.
The Eliminator's design promotes a natural riding posture, and it doesn't vibrate much at high speed, which is a plus for those who take longer journeys. However, taller riders may struggle for comfort with this model, though there's a taller seat option that raises the seat height to 30 inches.
Honda CB500F
Technically, the Honda CB500F is a standard motorcycle. Then again, its lightweight chassis and efficient parallel-twin engine make it a sensible cruiser alternative for riders prioritizing fuel economy. Honda also has a reputation for quality and reliability, so you know you can expect the same from this bike.
One of the standout features of the Honda CB500F is its impressive fuel economy. Honda lists a 4.5-gallon fuel tank, and real-world riders often report mileage around 66 mpg, depending on riding style. Plus, it's designed with a comfortable 31.1-inch seat height, making it easy to plant your feet on the ground when you come to a stop.
The CB500F is also budget-friendly, and it's one of the top motorcycles under $10,000 from a major brand. It's also fairly easy to maintain, so you get a bike that offers cruiser comfort without breaking the bank or consuming too much fuel.
Honda Rebel 500 (CMX500)
Popularly known as the "little Rebel," the Honda Rebel 500 is a stylish cruiser that's popular among beginner riders and still loved by experienced riders. Part of the reason this bike is so popular is its fuel economy.
The Rebel 500 comes with a 3-gallon fuel tank, giving you up to 67 mpg, which means you can ride about 200 miles on a full tank. This makes it a reliable option for both daily commutes and long-distance rides. The Rebel 500 also features a sleek and comfortable subframe that keeps riders in a relaxed and upright position, which is good news for those who ride a lot. The sporty design is also complemented by a 471cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine tuned for low-rpm torque, meaning your rides stay smooth and responsive.
This cruiser is packed with beginner-friendly features, including a six-speed gearbox, LED lighting, and a modern gauge. It also comes with a slipper/assist clutch for easier riding. What's more, this compact cruiser can be easily customized. You can add accessories like saddlebags, upgraded seats, and a rear rack, giving you a more personalized and enjoyable riding experience on long cruises.
Suzuki TU250X
One of the most fuel-efficient motorcycles of 2023, the Suzuki TU250X is a great blend of style and practicality. It's powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with great fuel economy, hitting around 67 mpg with a 3.2-gallon fuel tank. That's sure to keep you going without putting a dent in your wallet.
One of the TU250X's major selling points is its lightweight design, thanks in part to the Suzuki Composite Electrochemical Material (SCEM) cylinder, which improves heat transfer and allows for tighter piston clearance. You'll also appreciate the Suzuki Dual Throttle Valve (SDTV) fuel injection system, which enhances throttle response, improves power delivery, and helps reduce emissions.
The TU250X's compact seat height of 30.3 inches is handy, especially for new riders trying to gain confidence. As such, the Suzuki TU250X is both a stylish and fuel-efficient option to consider, especially for those looking for a nostalgic feel on their rides.
Honda NC750X
This motorcycle is popular for its ability to blend performance, utility, and fuel efficiency. The bike comes with a 745cc, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine designed for low-rev torque and outstanding economy. This delivers up to 67 mpg with a 3.7-gallon tank, making it a fuel-efficient favorite.
The NC750X also has a comfy setup, thanks to its ergonomic design and a seat height of 32.6 inches. Weighing between 485 and 507 pounds depending on the variant, with a stable chassis, the bike offers sharp handling that makes it easy to manage through corners. The NC750X also generates lots of power, with outputs of 58 horsepower at 6,750 rpm.
This is another Honda motorcycle that's cheap to maintain, meaning you can enjoy your cruises as often as you want without spending too much on wear and tear. If you need extra storage, the NC750X features a spacious 23-liter compartment that replaces the standard fuel tank, giving you plenty of room for your essentials.
Yamaha SR400
The Yamaha SR400 is powered by a simple 400cc, twin-valve, air-cooled engine with a modest power output. It's a practical bike that prioritizes low-end torque over wild horsepower, meaning you don't need to rev it hard to make progress. That saves fuel too, allowing the SR400 to deliver an impressive 70 mpg from its 3.1-gallon tank.
Weighing 174 kg with a seat height of 31 inches, the SR400 is one sturdy bike that can handle everything from street runs to highway trips. This bike is also relatively easy to maintain, making it a popular choice among beginners. That's why it's one of the most successful Yamaha motorcycles in history.
The only major issue riders might face is that this bike uses a kickstarter, a more old-school alternative to the electric start found on most modern models. While some riders appreciate this retro feature, it can become inconvenient, especially if you need to kickstart the bike multiple times during a busy errand run.
Yamaha V-Star 250
The Yamaha V-Star 250 is not just a popular bike for beginners, it's one of the most fuel-efficient Yamaha motorcycles overall. It is equipped with a 249cc air-cooled V-twin engine, paired with a dual Mikuni 26mm carburetor for reliable fuel delivery. This setup contributes to its strong efficiency, with the V-Star 250 rated at an estimated 78 mpg. With its 2.5-gallon tank, the bike can easily handle weekday commutes and laid-back weekend rides.
When it comes to comfort on long rides, the V-Star 250 doesn't disappoint. The bike has a seat height of just 27 inches, which makes it approachable and confidence-inspiring for new riders. The V-Star is designed with dual exhausts and a lightweight body that makes it nimble and fun to ride. On top of that, a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers smooth out bumps on the road, making longer journeys more enjoyable.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
One of the best Royal Enfield motorcycles ever made is also a fuel-efficient cruiser. This bike is a lightweight champion at just 421 pounds, allowing riders to easily maneuver through city traffic.
At its core is a modern 350cc, fuel-injected engine that's air- and oil-cooled, designed specifically for low-rev cruising. This means you get smooth, steady power while staying economical to run. In fact, its 4-gallon tank can deliver around 82 mpg, depending on how you ride and maintain your motorcycle.
Comfort is key for cruiser owners, and the Meteor 350 delivers with a neutral riding position and a cozy seat, which can be a confidence booster when you're dodging through traffic. Plus, with a seat height of just over 30 inches, it's a great fit for shorter riders who often struggle with taller bikes. To top it all off, it's one of the more affordable motorcycles in its class.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
The Classic 350 is another popular option for riders seeking great fuel economy. It's powered by a 349cc air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with fuel injection, designed for efficient fuel use. Thanks to this setup, riders get around 85 mpg, making it one of the best fuel economies among mid-size cruisers. That means with a full tank of 3.4 gallons, you could potentially ride up to 285 miles (depending on your riding style).
One of the things that makes the Classic 350 stand out is its easygoing nature. The bike's conservative tuning allows it to deliver smooth, low-end torque that makes every ride feel light and direct. It's perfect for exploring winding country lanes or navigating city streets.
Built with a seat height of about 31.7 inches and a ground clearance of 6.7 inches, the Classic 350 also offers great stability on the road. Plus, it's equipped with dual rear shocks to improve comfort. The Classic 350 is a surprisingly cheap option that works well for both everyday commuting and a bit of off-road riding, making it a great choice for riders of all ages.
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 is a compact, commuter-friendly cruiser that punches well above its weight for fuel economy. Powered by a 160cc single-cylinder, twin-valve, air-cooled engine, this motorcycle can deliver around 105 mpg under standard riding conditions on city roads. Plus, it comes equipped with a 3.4-gallon (including reserve) fuel tank, meaning fewer stops at the gas station during everyday commutes.
The Avenger Street 160 is a great option for urban riders looking for cruisers on a tight budget. But unlike regular cruisers, the Avenger Street 160 leans toward a street-bike design for a unique look and feel. It's designed for comfort, with soft seating that supports an upright riding position, making it perfect for longer city commutes. The bike also has excellent suspension, thanks to its twin shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic forks at the front, effectively absorbing bumps and ensuring a smooth ride.
Honda H'ness CB350
The Honda H'ness is an efficient midsize cruiser for city riding. It weighs 181 kg and has a seat height of almost 31.5 inches, making it well-suited for city riding and everyday comfort in traffic.
Designed with style, the Honda H'ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc 4-stroke single-cylinder engine, producing a peak power of 20.8 bhp and a torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. You can expect to hit speeds of around 80 mph. The standout feature of this bike, though, is its fuel economy. Riders can get up to 106 mpg on a 3.9-gallon fuel tank, meaning many long rides without frequent stops.
The H'ness also packs some useful features to improve your riding experience. It comes with an ECO riding indicator that alerts you when you're using more fuel than necessary, and a voice-activated smartphone system that keeps you connected on the go. Plus, since it uses a linear power delivery system, power is distributed smoothly throughout the rev range, ensuring a more responsive ride without any sudden jumps.
Methodology
We built this list by combining manufacturer specs with real-world owner data and expert roundups. First, we gathered advertised fuel figures and tank sizes from manufacturer pages and reputable reviews. Next, we focused on realistic mpg under mixed riding conditions. We also prioritized bikes that pair cruiser ergonomics with engines and gearing tuned for low-rpm efficiency.