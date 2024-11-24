Is The Kawasaki Vulcan S A Good Motorcycle For Beginners?
The Kawasaki Vulcan S is one of the most popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders. As a testament to that, the 2025 Vulcan S carries Kawasaki's "New Rider Friendly" badge, thanks in large part to the availability of beginner-friendly features such as Ergo-Fit, ABS, and dual throttle valves.
Unlike some of the worst motorcycles for beginners, the Vulcan S features a relatively easily controlled, liquid-cooled, 649cc parallel-twin engine, weighs under 500 pounds, and retails for $7,899 with ABS. While the non-ABS Vulcan S carries a lower $7,399 MSRP, the absence of anti-lock brakes makes it less beginner-friendly. At the top of the lineup is the 2025 Vulcan S Cafe ABS with its $8,499 MSRP.
For 2025, the non-ABS Vulcan S comes in a sleek Metallic Flat Spark Black color, while the ABS version features a subtle two-toned Metallic Matte Carbon Gray over Metallic Matte Graphite Gray paint scheme. With an overall length just over 7.5 feet, the 2025 Vulcan S is 43.3 inches tall, 34.6 inches wide, and 27.8 inches high at the seat. The Vulcan S Cafe has similar dimensions other than the 44.5-inch overall height and 502.7-pound curb weight, and only comes in one color scheme: Metallic Spark Black over Metallic Moondust Gray.
Features that make the Kawasaki Vulcan S beginner friendly
When I started riding motorcycles 50-some years ago, an automatic clutch was about the only beginner-friendly feature available. Today, the anti-lock braking system available on the Kawasaki Vulcan S is something beginners should consider despite its additional cost. My first motorcycle ride occurred in the parking lot of a Suzuki dealership in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the 1970s. While it was mostly paved, one gravel section taught me the importance of manual front-brake modulation.
The dual throttle valves present in the Vulcan S engine's intake system help produce predictable power. Twisting the throttle opens the main throttle valves to introduce fuel and air into the cylinders as expected, but the ECU (engine control unit) operates a second set of valves to produce "a natural, linear response." As a benefit for new riders, this can lessen the effects of accidentally applying too much throttle, especially in slippery road conditions.
Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit provides adjustability to the three key components of the rider triangle, the relationship between handgrips, seat, and footpegs. This allows adjusting the motorcycle to conform to the new rider's ideal riding position rather than the rider having to learn to be comfortable and confident on a one-size-fits-all motorcycle design.
How fast is the Kawasaki Vulcan S?
As a cruiser-style motorcycle, the Kawasaki Vulcan S isn't one of the main types of motorcycles for going fast. However, even as a 650cc-class cruiser, the Vulcan S is capable of top speeds exceeding 110 mph. While that's fast enough to earn a citation carrying a fine large enough to place you among the top donors to the Police Officer's Ball (assuming your local department has them), it won't be comfortable to maintain that pace for long.
The most notable power feature of the Vulcan S and its parallel-twin four-stroke engine, is that it puts out 46.3 lb-ft of torque at 6,300 rpm. In fact, Kawasaki doesn't provide a horsepower rating for the Vulcan S, simply describing the "649cc Ninja-derived engine" as "potent." For the beginner motorcyclist, predictable torque is more welcome than high horsepower delivered at the top of the rpm range. Plentiful torque can help you recover from miscalculations while cornering or during takeoff from a stop.