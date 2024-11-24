Is The Kawasaki Vulcan S A Good Motorcycle For Beginners?

The Kawasaki Vulcan S is one of the most popular Kawasaki motorcycles for new riders. As a testament to that, the 2025 Vulcan S carries Kawasaki's "New Rider Friendly" badge, thanks in large part to the availability of beginner-friendly features such as Ergo-Fit, ABS, and dual throttle valves.

Unlike some of the worst motorcycles for beginners, the Vulcan S features a relatively easily controlled, liquid-cooled, 649cc parallel-twin engine, weighs under 500 pounds, and retails for $7,899 with ABS. While the non-ABS Vulcan S carries a lower $7,399 MSRP, the absence of anti-lock brakes makes it less beginner-friendly. At the top of the lineup is the 2025 Vulcan S Cafe ABS with its $8,499 MSRP.

For 2025, the non-ABS Vulcan S comes in a sleek Metallic Flat Spark Black color, while the ABS version features a subtle two-toned Metallic Matte Carbon Gray over Metallic Matte Graphite Gray paint scheme. With an overall length just over 7.5 feet, the 2025 Vulcan S is 43.3 inches tall, 34.6 inches wide, and 27.8 inches high at the seat. The Vulcan S Cafe has similar dimensions other than the 44.5-inch overall height and 502.7-pound curb weight, and only comes in one color scheme: Metallic Spark Black over Metallic Moondust Gray.

